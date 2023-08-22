The studio that crowdfunded enough money to help get Sound of Freedom in cinemas has now paid back its investors – and then some – following its unprecedented box office success.

Who knew that one of the most talked-about movies of 2023 would be an indie thriller about child sex trafficking in Colombia? This is the subject of Sound of Freedom, which sees Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel taking on the role of Tim Ballard.

Ballard is a real-life advocate, having left his government job to launch Operation Railroad Underground – a nonprofit focused on rescuing children from sexual exploitation. Pretty open and shut case, right?

Well, not exactly. Alongside Caviezel’s links to QAnon, there have been claims of Disney purposely shelving the project and anti-Christian bias, allegations of cinemas sabotaging screenings, and a funder’s arrest for child kidnapping. But it seems to have worked in the movie’s favor.

Sound of Freedom pays back its investors with huge profit

Following its box office success, with Sound of Freedom earning more than $177 million in domestic markets alone, Angel Studios has been able to pay back its members’ original investment plus a 20% profit.

You see, Angel Studios is a platform and studio that empowers filmmakers by helping them to crowdfund, create, and distribute movies and TV series globally, backed by thousands of investors.

The rights for Sound of Freedom, directed by Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, were originally bought by Fox in 2018. However, Disney completed its acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019, thereby owning the rights – and for years it kept the project on the shelf.

Producer Eduardo Verastegui previously explained that the team embarked on a lengthy battle to get the film back, eventually landing with Angel Studios, which agreed to distribute Sound of Freedom in March 2023.

In less than 10 days, 6,678 people invested $5 million towards the movie’s marketing budget, and it looks like they made the right decision, as they’re now getting a 120% return.

Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios, said in a statement: “6,678 Angel Guild members have now received $1.20 for every $1 they invested into the launch budget for Sound of Freedom, and we are thrilled to be able to get funds back to them in three months.

“The Angel Guild is key to our theatrical strategy and paying out as quickly as possible is always our first priority.”

Sound of Freedom is in US cinemas now.