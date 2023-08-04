A funder behind the controversial hit indie movie Sound of Freedom has been arrested and charged with child kidnapping.

Sound of Freedom has been a surprise box office hit, telling the true story of Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), a federal agent who launched Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), a nonprofit organization focused on rescuing children from sex trafficking rings.

However, the thriller movie has also been the subject of an ongoing debate: on the one side, critics have questioned the truth about Ballard’s operations, as well as Caviezel’s links to QAnon; on the other, fans have accused the left wing media of slamming the movie in a bid to cover up the truth about child sex trafficking.

It’s worth pointing out that none of the allegations have been proven, with Sound of Freedom’s Angel Studios even speaking out against claims that some cinemas were purposely sabotaging screenings. In recent days, it seemed like the furor had died down, but this has all changed with the emergence of an entirely new scandal.

Sound of Freedom funder charged with child kidnapping

In a new twist in this ongoing saga, Fabian Marta – who contributed to the $5 million crowdfunded investment that helped Sound of Freedom to see the light of day – has been arrested on child kidnapping charges.

As per Missouri Courts, Marta was arrested on July 21 by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police department under the code RSMO 565.115, stated to be Kidnapping in the First Degree.

Missouri Courts

Although the specific details of the case have not yet been shared by officials, due to the information stated on the file, this would mean that Marta is accused of removing a non-family member below the age of 14 without their parent’s consent.

It’s safe to say the online community has a lot to say about the arrest, with some alleging Marta would “groom girls” of all ages for sugar baby/sugar daddy parties.

Sharing a screenshot of his arrest file, “anti-disinfo activist” Jim Stewartson wrote on Twitter: “Sound of Freedom funder Fabian Marta, who grooms women and girls into all ages ‘Sugar Baby / Sugar Daddy’ parties has been arrested for Felony Child Kidnapping.”

They also shared an update on the case, writing: “This is a very serious felony involving a non family member under the age of 14. It has a minimum sentence of 10 years with a potential life sentence. Fabian Marta also deleted his Facebook posts today.”

“Lots of people helped elevate Fabian Marta even though his ties to sugaring were public,” said another.

A third added: “Sound of Freedom financier Fabian Marta claims he rescued the film after ‘Disney tried to bury it’ & is credited at the end of the movie. Fabian grooms women and girls for ‘Sugar Daddy’ parties. Fabian has now been arrested for Felony Child Kidnapping. It’s always projection.”

