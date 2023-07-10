Sound of Freedom box office: How much has it made?

Here’s the current box office performance of the new thriller movie Sound of Freedom, and how much it’s made so far.

Take a look at the highest grossing movies of all time and you’ll quickly see that the list comprises big budget, franchise flicks from the likes of Marvel and DC, Disney, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and pretty much anything with James Cameron at the helm.

So, when an independent movie with a small budget starts climbing the ranks, people notice – and that’s exactly what’s happening with Sound of Freedom, which tells the true story of Tim Ballard and his quest to rescue children from sex trafficking.

With the film now available to watch in cinemas, here’s how it’s doing at the box office.

Sound of Freedom box office

The latest figures show Sound of Freedom has made more than $40 million at the box office in the six days following its July 4 release.

This is an impressive sum, especially given that the film has only been released in North American cinemas so far, and its production budget is estimated to be approximately $14.5 million.

With such solid viewing figures, Sound of Freedom is currently in third place in the domestic box office charts, below big budget, franchise flicks Indiana Jones 5 and Insidious 5. What’s more, its distributor Angel Studios explained the movie will enjoy an international release from as soon as August, which will only boost its earnings further.

In a statement shared with Variety, Brandon Purdie, head of theatrical distribution at Angel Studios, said: “As with our July 4th numbers, today’s numbers exceed our expectations, and we’re going to continue this momentum.

“We’re getting messages from all over the country telling us about packed theaters, sold-out theaters and spontaneous standing ovations for the film in numerous locations. Seeing this film has become a must, thanks to incredible word-of-mouth.”

We’ll be sure to update this article over the coming weeks with the latest box office figures.

What is Sound of Freedom about?

The official synopsis reads: “Sound of Freedom, based on the incredible true story, shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her.

“With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

“The film stars Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ, The Count of Monte Cristo) who plays the lead role of Tim Ballard. Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite) plays Katherine Ballard and Bill Camp (Lincoln, 12 Years a Slave) plays ‘Batman’ – Ballard’s right-hand man.”

Sound of Freedom is in cinemas now. You can read more about how to watch it here, the controversy surrounding the film here, and check out some of our other TV and Movie hubs below:

