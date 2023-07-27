Sound of Freedom announces international release dates

Sound of Freedom, Jim Caviezel’s indie box office hit, is traveling across the pond for its first screenings outside the US.

2023 is proving to be an unpredictable year at the movies, whether it’s the sleepy box office response to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ant-Man 3 becoming one of Marvel’s biggest flops, or The Super Mario Bros Movie exceeding all expectations to sit atop the throne as the highest-grossing movie of the year so far.

Sound of Freedom has been the most unexpected surprise, grossing more than $130 million in the US alone and attracting extraordinary interest and demand all over the country. This month, it’s only been beaten by two other movies so far: Indiana Jones 5 by around $7 million, and Barbie by $84 million.

Curiosity around the film, especially with regard to its several controversies, is at its peak – so, viewers will be happy to know that Sound of Freedom will be coming to a cinema near you soon.

Sound of Freedom announces first international screenings

Below, we’ve listed all the available international release dates for Sound of Freedom:

August 18: South Africa

August 24: Australia and New Zealand

August 31: Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, and other South American territories

September 1: UK and Ireland

October 11: Spain

Jared Geesey, senior VP of global distribution for Angel Studios, said in a statement (as per Variety): “Since Sound of Freedom launched in the US, demand has been building around the world in dozens of regions and languages.

“Child trafficking is a global issue, and we hope to build on the incredible momentum here in the states and share the film’s powerful message worldwide.”

According to the studio, it’s “the only film in history to achieve a second-week jump greater than 35% during the summer blockbuster season” and the best-performing independent movie since the pandemic.

In Australia, Sound of Freedom will be available via several theater chains, including Dendy Cinemas, which is owned by Mel Gibson’s Icon Productions.

Sound of Freedom is in cinemas now. Check out more of our coverage below:

