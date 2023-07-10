How to watch Sound of Freedom – is it streaming?

Is Sound of Freedom available on Netflix or other streaming platforms? After becoming one of the unlikely box office successes in its opening week, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the new thriller movie.

Sound of Freedom tells the true story of Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), a federal agent who launched Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), a nonprofit organization focused on rescuing children from sex trafficking rings.

Though there’s been plenty of controversy surrounding the film, the viewing figures speak for themselves. Despite its modest budget and independent backing, it’s currently third on domestic box office charts, just behind franchise blockbusters Indiana Jones 5 and Insidious 5.

Amid its ongoing success, here’s everything we know about how to watch Sound of Freedom and if it’s streaming.

Is Sound of Freedom on streaming?

No, Sound of Freedom isn’t streaming right now. It is exclusively available in cinemas after its wide theatrical release on July 4, 2023.

As per its distributor Angel Studios: “Sound of Freedom will be in theaters as long as there is demand. The duration of its stay in theaters may vary based on theaters, but it’s guaranteed to run until at least July 13.”

The company went on to say that, following its theatrical release, the movie “will be available for streaming exclusively” on its free streaming platform, Angel Studios, as well as on the Angel app.

Viewers can use various devices to access Angel Studios’ streaming platform, including: Roku, Android TV, Google TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV; Chrome OS, macOS, and Windows PC; and Android Phones and Tablets, Fire Tablets, iPhones, and iPads.

As for when it will drop, this very much depends on how successful its performance is in cinemas – and judging by its solid opening, it looks like Sound of Freedom could be in theaters for several weeks at the very least.

It’s unclear whether Angel Studios will sell the rights to larger streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, but we’ll be sure to keep this post updated if and when new information rolls in.

How to watch Sound of Freedom

Sound of Freedom is available to watch in theaters across the US and Canada now. Below are a number of sites you can use to find tickets and showtimes:

For those outside of North America, Angel Studios states that the film “will also be available internationally in movie theaters around the world as soon as August 2023. Check your local theaters and news to stay up to date.”

What’s Sound of Freedom about?

The official synopsis reads: “Sound of Freedom, based on the incredible true story, shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her.

“With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

“The film stars Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ, The Count of Monte Cristo) who plays the lead role of Tim Ballard. Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite) plays Katherine Ballard and Bill Camp (Lincoln, 12 Years a Slave) plays ‘Batman’ – Ballard’s right-hand man.”

That’s everything we know about how to watch Sound of Freedom. You can read more about the controversy surrounding the film here, and check out some of our other TV and movie hubs below:

