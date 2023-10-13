The Conference cast: All actors & characters in Netflix horror movie
Now that The Conference – a brand new Swedish comedy-horror movie – has arrived on Netflix, here’s your guide to the cast and characters.
Spooky season is upon us, and Netflix has plenty of tricks and treats up its sleeve. The Fall of the House of Usher is arguably the biggest release this month, with Mike Flanagan’s horror series earning praise from critics and audiences alike.
If demonic possession and true crime are more your vibe, The Devil on Trial arrives next week. There’s also been a drop of old horror flicks to binge-watch this Halloween, including It Follows and Ma.
This brings us to The Conference, which offers up humor and horror in equal measure. With the movie now available for streaming, we’ve broken down the cast, including the actors and characters they play.
The Conference cast & characters
Before we get into it, here’s the synopsis for The Conference on Netflix: “A murderer picking people off one by one in a remote location à la Sleepaway Camp – but the killer’s targets are wry, bleary-eyed bureaucrats instead of teens?
“Fill that water bottle to the brim and lace up your hiking boots: It’s time to settle in for an outdoorsy night of frights. In The Conference, a team-building retreat – already the stuff of nightmares – turns into a booby-trapped, backstabbing bloodbath when a mysterious killer shows up.”
Lina: Katia Winter
Katia Winter plays Lina, our protagonist who has just returned to work after a mental health break and is feeling apprehensive about the so-called team-building retreat.
Winter is best known for her roles in The Boys, Dexter, the Sleepy Hollow TV series, and Legends of Tomorrow.
Ingela: Maria Sid
Maria Sid plays Ingela, the insufferable boss who is said to be fuelled by “toxic positivity” – it’s not hard to keep a smile on your face when you’re the one pulling the strings.
Sid has also appeared in Karjalan Kunnailla, All the Sins, and Hallåhallå.
Jonas: Adam Lundgren
Adam Lundgren plays Jonas, an equally insufferable employee of the company who is said to be Ingela’s “right-hand man.” He’s the golden boy and isn’t afraid to play dirty to get what he wants – but how will he react when a killer is on the loose?
A number of Lundgren’s acting credits include Blue Eyes, She Monkeys, Kapningen, and Clark.
Kaj: Christoffer Nordenrot
Christoffer Nordenrot joins The Conference cast as Kaj, another employee and Jonas’ irritating sidekick.
Nordenrot is best known for Clark, The Unthinkable, Kronprinsen som Försvann, and A Man Called Ove.
Eva: Eva Melander
Eva Melander plays Eva, the sarky co-worker of the group who Lina has to share a room with on the retreat.
Melander gave an excellent performance as Tina in Border. A number of her other credits include Flocken, The Unlikely Murderer, and Inland.
Torbjörn: Claes Hartelius
Claes Hartelius plays Torbjörn, Eva’s friend and an older gentleman who has a fondness for the “good old days.”
Hartelius has appeared in various Arne Dahl mini-series, as well as Young Royals, Heder, and Agatha Christie’s Hjerson.
Nadja: Bahar Pars
Bahar Pars joins The Conference cast as Nadja, described as the “inquisitive newbie” of the group.
Pars also starred in A Man Called Ove, as well as Turkkiosken, Maya Nilo, and Ingen Ängel.
Amir: Amed Bozan
Amed Bozan plays Amir, a close friend of Lina’s who tells her at the retreat that he “regrets” not standing up for her when she was on leave.
A number of Bozan’s other acting credits include Caliphate, Snabba Cash, and Beck.
Anette: Cecilia Nilsson
Cecilia Nilsson plays Anette, the final employee on the retreat who is said to be “their morally conflicted colleague.”
Nilsson has starred in Simon och Ekarna, A Summer Tale, Graven, and Wallander, among others.
Jenny: Lola Zackow
Lola Zackow plays Jenny, the hotel manager who does her best to deal with Ingela and give the best possible customer service she can.
Zackow’s other acting credits include Maria Wen, Snow Angels, and Beck.
Cleo: Marie Agerhäll
Marie Agerhäll joins The Conference cast as Cleo, the poor hotel worker who runs the retreat activities and team-building exercises.
Agerhäll has starred in Dips, Anxious People, and Kenny Starfighter.
Karl: Jimmy Lindström
Jimmy Lindström plays Karl, the hotel chef who does his best to lighten the mood with his awkward jokes.
Lindström is known for Mäklarna, Agatha Christie’s Hjerson, and Quick.
Roger: Martin Lagos
Martin Lagos takes on the role of Roger in The Conference cast. Roger is the maintenance guy – so if their “toilet’s clogged,” he’s the man to go to.
Lagos has appeared in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Korven, and Snabba Cash, to name a few.
That’s everything we know about the cast and characters of The Conference, which is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out more of our Netflix coverage in the links below:
