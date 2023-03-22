How to watch The Night Agent – what time is it on Netflix?

The Night Agent, a new pulse-racing political thriller, is about to drop on Netflix – so, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a “sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller,” as per Netflix.

It comes from creator Shawn Ryan, who earlier served as an executive producer on The Shield and S.W.A.T., as well as co-creating NBC’s Timeless.

Ahead of the release of The Night Agent on Netflix, here’s what you need to know about watching it.

Article continues after ad

The Night Agent will premiere on Netflix on March 23.

All 10 episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time The Night Agent will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

According to the official synopsis, the series will follow Peter (Gabriel Basso), a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings – until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Article continues after ad

Ryan told Tudum: “Peter doesn’t exist in the novel as some kind of unbeatable killing machine superhero. He’s an FBI agent, so he has some training, but he’s not Jason Bourne. He’s not a trained assassin.

“He’s very much an underdog in the middle of all this. He’s someone who, when he’s in a fight, those bruises stick around. He’s not just miraculously recovered immediately afterwards.”

The series also stars Oscar-nominee Hong Chau, Luciane Buchanan, D. B. Woodside, Fola Evans-Akingbola, and Eve Harlow.

The Night Agent will start streaming on Netflix on March 23.