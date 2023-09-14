The Morning Show cast: All actors & characters

Great news! The latest season of Jay Carson’s hit newsroom drama is live in 5, 4, 3, 2… so here’s everything you need to know about The Morning Show cast.

Exclusive to Apple TV+, The Morning Show looks at the cutthroat world of the modern-day newsroom, exploring the drama behind a team key to waking the American public up in the morning.

Season 3 is set to follow what happens when the network looks to be acquired by a tech Titan, questioning the loyalty of the anchors that are left standing.

As some of the team potentially jet off to space (yes, really), here’s a closer look at the new and returning members of The Morning Show cast.

Contents

The Morning Show cast & characters

Though there are a handful of new recruits, the bulk of The Morning Show cast is coming back from previous seasons.

Below is a full rundown of who’s who and their role in the story so far.

Alex Levy: Jennifer Aniston

Apple TV+

Alex is the veteran and incredibly polished host of the UBA network’s morning show. She begins the show as lonely and exhausted, though she’s often known by her colleagues to be smart and kind-hearted. She’s also known for having been extremely close to her co-host Mitch.

Alongside her infamous turn as Rachel in Friends, Aniston has been in Horrible Bosses, We’re The Millers, and Mother’s Day.

Bradley Jackson: Reese Witherspoon

Apple TV+

When it came to the early drama in The Morning Show, Bradley was at the center of it. Intially working as a field reporter, she eventually moved to having a seat at the newsdesk that was all her own. She’s now on better terms with her colleague Alex, though their relationship still has its ups and downs.

Witherspoon is best know for playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, as well as appearances in Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and Cruel Intentions.

Cory Ellison: Billy Crudup

Apple TV+

Never one afraid to make enemies, Cory works as one of the higher-ups at the UBA network. Keeping the show’s ratings boosted is his main priority, though Cory suddenly found himself declaring his love for Bradley during Season 2.

Crudup can also be seen in Watchmen, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and Jackie.

Stella Bak: Greta Lee

Apple TV+

After the truth about Mitch came to light, Stella has been in the driver’s seat for crisis control. She’s the head of the UBA’s latest division, and is just trying to do her best in the middle of the unfolding drama.

Fans might recognize Lee from previous roles in Russian Doll and Past Lives.

Charlie “Chip” Black: Mark Duplass

Apple TV+

Simply put, Chip is the executive producer of UBA’s morning show. In previous seasons he has been known for plotting strategy with Cory, alongside facing high levels of pressure to get Alex back into the studio.

Duplass has previously appeared in The Mindy Project and The League.

Laura Peterson: Juliana Marguiles

Apple TV+

Joining the cast in Season 2, it’s Laura who is selected to replace Alex on the morning show after she leaves. During the season, she starts to date Bradley in secret, though they have since broken up before the start of Season 3.

Marguiles is best known for her roles in ER and The Good Wife.

Mia Jordan: Karen Pittman

Apple TV+

Mia is currently Bradley’s producer, though she’s been hiding secrets of her own. Before his death, Mia was having an affair with Mitch, breaking things off shortly before the news publicly broke.

Pittman is also appearing in And Just Like That.

Claire Conway: Bel Powley

Apple TV+

Starting her time at the morning show as an unassuming PA, Claire has moved up the ranks to make a name for herself. While her personal progression has been obvious, she’s also secretly been dating the network’s weatherman.

Everything I Know About Love, A Small Light, and Informer are some of Powley’s previous credits.

Daniel Henderson: Desean Terry

Apple TV+

With the morning show’s anchors often being at the center of drama, Daniel has proved himself to be one of the more successful candidates. Over the previous seasons, he’s tried to make the move from anchor to host, though this hasn’t worked out for him.

Though Terry has had some smaller credits to his name, The Morning Show marks his first major break.

Alison Namazi: Janina Gavankar

Apple TV+

Working opposite Daniel for the majority her time, Alison is another successful anchor on the show. She tends to keep her head down a little more, though can often be seen in a striking power dress.

Gavankar is known for roles in True Blood and Big Sky.

Fred Micklen: Tom Irwin

Apple TV+

Before there was Stella, there was Fred. Due to his handling of Mitch’s situation, Fred was fired from his position as President of UBA in previous seasons. He’s still kicking around and is set to make an appearance in Season 3.

Aside from The Morning Show, Irwin is known for Devious Maids and My So-Called Life.

Maggie Brener: Marcia Gay Harden

Apple TV+

Venturing outside of the newsdesk, Maggie is a journalist who seemingly has it in for Alex. In previous seasons, she releases a tell-all book about Alex’s personal ups and downs.

This isn’t Harden’s first time telling all about news anchors, having previously starred in The Newsroom. She’s also been in Trophy Wife, So Help Me Todd, and The Education of Max Bickford.

Eric: Hasan Minhaj

Apple TV+

Another face drafted into the morning show in Alex’s absence, Eric was seen stepping into her shoes to co-host with Bradley.

As well as roles in The Daily Show, Minhaj has his own comedy series, Patrior Act with Hasan Minhaj, on Netflix.

Cybil Richards: Holland Taylor

Apple TV+

Cybil is known for being one of the more straight-talking board members for the UBA. In short, she wouldn’t be out of place working for Waystar RoyCo.

Holland Taylor is known for roles in The L Word, The Practice, and George of the Jungle.

Paola Lambruschini: Valeria Golino

Apple TV+

While Mitch was hiding out in Italy, he became incredibly close with documentary filmmaker Paola. Last season, we saw her come face to face with the rest of the morning show team after giving them footage of an interview she’d held with him.

Golino is also known for starring in Rain Man and Head Shots.

Paul Marks: John Hamm

Apple TV+

With the network facing a new challenge in Season 3, Paul is at the head of the operation.

He’s known as the Titan looking to shake up how the newsroom works, coming from his corporate background to set sights on Alex, Bradley, and UBA. Not only was Hamm Don Draper in Mad Men, he’s since been in Top Gun: Maverick, Black Mirror, and Good Omens.

Though not much has been revealed about their roles, Hamm isn’t the only star new to The Morning Show Season 3. Other additions include Natalie Morales, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro, and Stephen Fry.

The Morning Show Season 3 is streaming on Apple TV+ from September 13. Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

