TV & Movies

How to watch Palm Royale — Is it streaming?

Chris Tilly
Kristen Wiig behind a bar in Palm Royale.Apple TV+

Palm Royale is a new period comedy that stars Kristen Wiig as a former beauty queen trying to make it in Florida’s high society. Here’s details of where and when to watch the show, plus if it’s streaming.

Kristen Wiig was one of the most popular members of the Saturday Night Live cast throughout her seven-year tenure. She than made the move into movies via the likes of MacGruber, Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, and Wonder Woman 1984.

But Wiig continued to appear on the small-screen, via recurring roles on the likes of Arrested Development, The Last Man on Earth, and the MacGruber TV series.

Now she’s taking a starring role in Palm Royale, playing Maxine, an outsider who will stop at nothing to become a member of the titular private member’s club in 1960s Florida. Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Lesley Bibb, Carol Burnett, Bruce Dern, and Allison Janney co-star. Below, you can out how to watch.

How to watch Palm Royale — Is it streaming?

All 10 episodes of Palm Royale are streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. The first three installments dropped on March 20, while the rest of the season arrives weekly on a Wednesday, with all dates and episode titles as follows:

  • Episode 1: Maxine goes to Palm Beach – March 20, 2024
  • Episode 2: Maxine Saves a Cat – March 20, 2024
  • Episode 3: Maxine Like a Dellacorte – March 20, 2024
  • Episode 4: Maxine Rolls the Dice – March 27, 2024
  • Episode 5: Maxine Shakes the Tree – April 3, 2024
  • Episode 6: Maxine Takes a Step – April 10, 2024
  • Episode 7: Maxine Bags a Prince – April 17, 2024
  • Episode 8: Maxine Saves the Whale – April 24, 2024
  • Episode 9: Maxine Makes a Splash – May 1, 2024
  • Episode 10: Maxine Throws a Party – May 8, 2024

All this means that Palm Royale concludes in a month. But before then, you can check out previews of more forthcoming streaming shows here.

Related Topics

Apple TV+

About The Author

Chris Tilly

Chris Tilly is the TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He has a BA in English Literature, an MA in Newspaper Journalism, and over the last 20 years, he's worked for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Hamish Linklater looking concerned as Abraham Lincoln in Manhunt.
TV & Movies
How to watch Manhunt — is it streaming?
Chris Tilly
TV & Movies
Ripley and Sugar prove film noir is back – but there’s a catch
Chris Tilly
Colin Farrell in a car in Sugar.
TV & Movies
How to watch Sugar — is it streaming?
Chris Tilly
Britt Lower as Helly in Severance Season 1
TV & Movies
Severance Season 2 needs to answer these 5 burning questions
Jessica Cullen
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech