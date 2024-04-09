Palm Royale is a new period comedy that stars Kristen Wiig as a former beauty queen trying to make it in Florida’s high society. Here’s details of where and when to watch the show, plus if it’s streaming.

Kristen Wiig was one of the most popular members of the Saturday Night Live cast throughout her seven-year tenure. She than made the move into movies via the likes of MacGruber, Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, and Wonder Woman 1984.

But Wiig continued to appear on the small-screen, via recurring roles on the likes of Arrested Development, The Last Man on Earth, and the MacGruber TV series.

Now she’s taking a starring role in Palm Royale, playing Maxine, an outsider who will stop at nothing to become a member of the titular private member’s club in 1960s Florida. Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Lesley Bibb, Carol Burnett, Bruce Dern, and Allison Janney co-star. Below, you can out how to watch.

How to watch Palm Royale — Is it streaming?

All 10 episodes of Palm Royale are streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. The first three installments dropped on March 20, while the rest of the season arrives weekly on a Wednesday, with all dates and episode titles as follows:

Episode 1: Maxine goes to Palm Beach – March 20, 2024

– March 20, 2024 Episode 2: Maxine Saves a Cat – March 20, 2024

– March 20, 2024 Episode 3: Maxine Like a Dellacorte – March 20, 2024

– March 20, 2024 Episode 4: Maxine Rolls the Dice – March 27, 2024

– March 27, 2024 Episode 5: Maxine Shakes the Tree – April 3, 2024

– April 3, 2024 Episode 6: Maxine Takes a Step – April 10, 2024

– April 10, 2024 Episode 7: Maxine Bags a Prince – April 17, 2024

– April 17, 2024 Episode 8: Maxine Saves the Whale – April 24, 2024

– April 24, 2024 Episode 9: Maxine Makes a Splash – May 1, 2024

– May 1, 2024 Episode 10: Maxine Throws a Party – May 8, 2024

All this means that Palm Royale concludes in a month. But before then, you can check out previews of more forthcoming streaming shows here.