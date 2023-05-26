When is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 Episode 10 out?

When will The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 Episode 10 come out on Prime Video? The fifth chapter of the hit comedy series just reached its ninth episode, but will there be a 10th?

First dropping on Amazon back in 2017, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a New York housewife in the 1950s who discovers a hidden knack for stand-up comedy.

With each new season, the show’s fanbase has continued to grow – Season 3 doubled its numbers from the previous chapter – while garnering critical acclaim, with multiple Golden Globes and Emmy awards.

Now that Episode 9 of the show’s fifth season has arrived, fans may be wondering: when is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Episode 10 out on Prime Video? We’ve got the answer.

Will there be a The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 Episode 10?

Sadly, there won’t be a Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 Episode 10 on Prime Video, as there are only nine episodes.

The finale for the comedy show’s fifth chapter dropped on May 26, 2023, delivering a fittingly quip-filled ending for Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein).

While we’re delighted the latest episode has dropped, its arrival is bittersweet, as The Marvelous Mrs Maisel creators previously announced that Season 5 would be the show’s swan song.

Speaking about the decision back in 2020, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino said: “We don’t want don’t want to overstay our welcome. Midge has a journey she has to take. It’s the struggle that is fun [as opposed to] ‘I’m sitting in a penthouse and I’m really rich and I’ve got a lot of chihuahuas.’ We know emotionally where we want to end her and at what point we want to cut it off.”

In 2022, when the news dropped that Season 5 would be the last, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: “Amy, Dan [Palladino], and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling.

“The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life.

“This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

