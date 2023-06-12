The Idol: Major fan theory comes true in Episode 2

A major fan theory about a character in The Idol was doing the rounds on social media last week – and now it’s turned out to be true, as was revealed in Episode 2 of the divisive series.

It’s safe to say The Idol has had its fair share of controversy. The HBO drama led by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson was first announced back in 2021, with one of the biggest scandals relating to Amy Seimetz departing the project.

Article continues after ad

Seimetz was set to direct the show, and rumors have circulated claiming that since she left, the woman-led story arc has been replaced with a male gaze vision. For many, this was confirmed with The Idol’s premiere at Cannes, where numerous critics described it as “crude” and “gross”.

Nonetheless, there has been plenty of praise for The Idol too, not least because of Lily-Rose Depp’s performance as the lead star, Jocelyn. What’s more, fans have been speculating about the role of cult leader Tedros (The Weeknd), and it looks like one theory put forward was right on the money. Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Idol Episode 2!

Article continues after ad

What is The Idol fan theory about?

The theory in question relates to Dyanne, played by Jennie Ruby Jane, aka Jennie from Blackpink. Dyanne is one of Jocelyn’s backup dancers, and in Episode 1 of The Idol she was portrayed as a sweet friend to the lead character and one who had her back.

However, some people found it suspicious that she convinced Jocelyn to go to the nightclub when Tedros just happened to be there. As explained by one viewer on Twitter: “So I just watched the first episode of The Idol and here is my theory…

Article continues after ad

“So we know that Jocelyn had a mental breakdown and then a picture of her with cum on her face goes viral and it is obvious to everyone around her that she’s fragile at this moment but yet Dyanne, one of her best friends, suggest that they go to a club which would be the dumbest thing for a best friend to suggest, and then they go to a club and Jocelyn meets Tedros and it seems like Tedros knew she was coming like he had planned for her arrival.

“We can even see her assistant who is also her best friend wants to keep a close eye on her at the club but is distracted by one of the guys Tedros sent to keep her busy so he can have alone time with Jocelyn. So not only does Dyanne bring Jocelyn to a club, she also quite literally abandons her.

Article continues after ad

“My theory is that Dyanne is working for Tedros. The whole club thing seems premeditated. It seems like Tedros had planned it for weeks, it even goes to say that Tedros was the one who leaked the picture or was somehow part of the picture getting out.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Idol fan theory comes true in Episode 2

While we can’t be sure about the latter part of the theory – that Tedros leaked the explicit photo – it’s not beyond the realms of possibility. Especially given that Episode 2 confirmed the first half, as we’re shown Dyanne is, in fact, in cahoots with Tedros.

Article continues after ad

Later on in the episode, Jocelyn, who’s been having a hard time, invites Tedros over. While she’s on the phone to him, it’s revealed that Dyanne is with Tedros, watching him as he talks to Jocelyn.

As soon as he hangs up, Dyanne asks: “So, is she a better f*ck than me?” To which he says: “Baby, nobody’s a better f*ck than you.” Clearly Tedros has manipulated her, as she probes him, adding: “You didn’t tell me it was a setup… you said it would be good for the club.”

Article continues after ad

HBO It turns out Dyanne does know Tedros

Earlier on in the episode, label exec and one of Jocelyn’s most ruthless team members Nikki expresses her frustration at the star suffering as she deals with the grief of losing her mother. During a particularly tricky video shoot, Nikki shows interest in signing Dyanne and potentially using her to replace Jocelyn.

This could perhaps also be a part of Tedros’ plan, although in their conversation it appears he wasn’t involved. That being said, he does have a vested interest in seeing Dyanne do well. “Guess what? Nikki wants to sign me,” says Dyanne, to which Tedros responds: “Great, I can finally get that return on you.”

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear what exactly he means by this, but either way it doesn’t sound good. Tedros is proving to be a shady, manipulative character, one who is fully taking advantage of both Jocelyn’s and his followers’ vulnerabilities.

The Idol Episode 3 will be available to stream from June 18. Check out our other coverage below: