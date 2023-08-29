HBO cancels The Idol: No second season for The Weeknd’s controversial show

The Weeknd and Sam Levinson were slammed by critics and audiences alike for their HBO drama, The Idol. Now it has officially been confirmed that the show will not be returning for a second season.

The Idol was not received well by viewers, who criticized its graphic sex as “torture porn” and were unimpressed by The Weeknd’s “flat” and “unconvincing” performance.

It has officially become the worst-reviewed show in HBO’s history — holding only a 19% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — and there have been plenty of rumors speculating whether it would be cut.

Article continues after ad

Now it has finally been confirmed; The Idol will not be returning, canceled after only a single season.

Article continues after ad

HBO Max The Idol follows an aspiring pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) who gets drawn in by a seedy club owner (The Weeknd).

“The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” a network spokesperson said in a statement on the show’s cancelation.

However, he then went on to say, “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This is unlikely to come as a surprise for many, with a swift cancellation having long been suspected, especially after the planned six episodes were cut back to five.

Article continues after ad

HBO Max The Weeknd’s performance in The Idol was heavily criticized by viewers.

Having been received poorly both critically and commercially, The Idol also struggled with problems behind the scenes.

Originally Amy Seimetz was set to direct The Idol but departed after The Weeknd claimed there was “too much female perspective”.

This sparked outrage before the show had even aired — not a smooth debut for The Weeknd’s career as an actor.

Article continues after ad

Check out all the latest TV and movie news on our page here.