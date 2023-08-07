The Idol mirrors real life as Natti Natasha uses leaked explicit photo for hit single

Singer Natti Natasha used a recently leaked nude photo as the official artwork for her new single in a move that mimics one of The Idol’s plot points.

HBO’s The Idol did not bode well with viewers who dubbed the series as “torture porn”. The show currently holds an abysmal 18 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the worst-reviewed show in HBO’s history.

Director Sam Levinson and The Weeknd were called out for taking a misogynistic approach to the show after The Weeknd determined there was too much “female perspective”.

Article continues after ad

However, a certain plotline is now mirroring real life after Dominican singer Natti Natasha reclaimed her power by using a recently leaked nude photo for the cover of her new single, No Pare.

Natasha boasts a huge fanbase, with nearly 37 million followers on Instagram. However, she came under fire after explicit photos of her were leaked, sparking rumors that she had cheated on her fiance and longtime manager, Raphy Pina.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding the leaked photos, with some believing it was a PR stunt and others claiming the photos were in fact the work of AI.

Article continues after ad

“The super high-resolution smartphone that failed to take a sharp photo and the alien hand that appears with a bunch of misshapen fingers holding the phone,” one viewer posted to Twitter. “Smells like AI to me.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Now Natasha has revealed one of the explicit photos has been repurposed as the cover of her new hit single, taking back her power after the nudes were allegedly shared in an attempt to blackmail her.

This eerily mirrors a plotline in The Idol where an explicit photo of the titular character Jocelyn begins circulating on Twitter with her looking “frosted like a Pop-Tart” (if you know, you know). With her team rushing to handle the crisis, the suggestion arises to use the photo for her album cover… sound familiar?

Article continues after ad

While Natasha has faced some criticism for the repurposed photo, many fans have come to her defense.

“Understand that Natti was blackmailed with posting this photo, and she decided to share it on her own account to avoid it [sic],” one fan commented on Natasha’s Instagram. “That she herself shares the photo that some unscrupulous wanted to spread doesn’t make her immoral, stop judging her for a measure she was forced to take [sic].”

Article continues after ad

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.