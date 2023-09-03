Olivia Rodrigo steered away from The Idol as she didn’t want to watch ‘trauma’

Olivia Rodrigo revealed why she decided not to watch the highly controversial HBO Max mini-series The Idol.

The Idol, HBO Max’s latest mini-series, was plagued with a wide range of controversies since before its official premiere date.

From accusations of an unsafe set to the show not being what crew members signed up for, The Idol was set to the most talked-about show of the summer for all the wrong reasons.

Despite the shortcomings, the show pulled in a decent audience during its five-episode run. However, pop star Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed she wasn’t in the show’s audience and why she steered clear of the series.

Rodrigo stayed away from The Idol because of its ‘trauma’

The Idol stars Lily Rose-Depp as Jocelyn, an up-and-coming pop star who is trying to make her comeback after suffering a mental breakdown due to the loss of her mother.

While trying to launch her new tour, she meets Tedros (Abel Tesfaye or The Weeknd), a cult leader and club promoter. Together the two embark on an extremely toxic relationship which makes many audience members uncomfortable.

Olivia Rodrgio, who is currently promoting her upcoming second album Guts, was recently asked during an interview with The Guardian if she watched the series.

Since the show was trying to depict life as a young woman being taken advantage of for her stardom while in the music industry, it seemed like something Rodrigo could relate to but when asked if she’s seen any of it, she stated: “Oh no. I don’t have the desire to.”

Rodrigo added: “I remember walking out of Barbie and being like, ‘Wow, it’s so long since I’ve seen a movie that is female-centerd in a way that isn’t sexual or about her pain or her being traumatized.’”

Despite attracting both negative and positive attention from viewers and critics alike, The Idol was not renewed for a second season.

Check out all the latest TV and movie news on our page here.