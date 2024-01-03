Broken down into 49 episodes, there’s a lot going on in The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband – here’s its ending explained in full.

The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband is a web series taking the internet by storm after gaining increasing popularity on social media and its original platform Reelshorts.

Its premise follows Sebastian Klein, a renowned Klein family member, who was rumored to be a loser after a prison stint. Natalie Quinn, unaware of the truth, married him, leading to a covert billionaire marriage.

Article continues after ad

With all episodes now available to watch online – but sometimes difficult to find – here’s the ending of The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband explained in full. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband ending explained: Natalie is strung out

In The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband, Natalie Quinn (Avery Lynch) has a lot to deal with. In Episode 1, she approaches her dad to ask for $50,000 in order to pay for her mom’s – and his ex-wife’s – medical bills. Her dad’s new wife and sister Cassie (Molly Anderson) both refuse to let him do it, even though Natalie is clearly in a lot of financial trouble. According to Cassie, she’s due to marry Sebastian Klein (Jarred Harper) who comes from a renowned family but is now disgraced after being in prison.

Article continues after ad

Cassie and stepmom Lauren (Camille James Harman) believe that the only ‘fair’ way for Natalie to get the money she wants is to marry Sebastian in Cassie’s place, to which she reluctantly agrees. Meanwhile, Sebastian leaves prison, asking staff member Daniel (Danny Prikazsky) if things are “going to plan.” The day of the wedding arrives, with both Natalie and Sebastian half-heartedly going through with it. Sebastian brings her back to his modest apartment, stating that Natalie can have the bedroom while he takes the couch.

Article continues after ad

The next day, Natalie makes Sebastian breakfast before explaining that she has to return her rented wedding outfit. When she tries to return the shoes, the shop staff tells her they are damaged and needs to pay either $500 for repair to $2,000 to buy them. Sebastian appears and offers to buy her a more expensive pair as his wedding present to her. When Natalie asks how he can afford it, Sebastian shies away from the question.

Article continues after ad

Sebastian has his own secrets

Even though Natalie has now married Sebastian, her family still refuses to give her money, buying Cassie a $20,000 bag instead. When Natalie complains, Lauren slaps her, stating that she only ever leeches off of their money. Natalie explains that she’s always had to work to put herself through college and has had a hard time in life. Back at home, Sebastian asks who hit her, with Natalie claiming she walked into a door. He gets Daniel to check CCTV, finding out she went home, with Sebastian asking Daniel to teach Natalie’s dad a lesson.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Finding it hard to get a job, Natalie’s friend manages to get her an interview at her dream company, BM Enterprises. Unfortunately, one of her most hated childhood friends conducts the interview, telling Natalie that she’s not qualified enough to take the job. Home and distraught, Natalie decides that the best way to get quick cash is to sell her shoes. When she tries to, a shop owner offers her $3,000 even though she bought them for $7,000, with Sebastian and Daniel following her in a car.

Article continues after ad

After this point, Natalie’s truth comes out, explaining to Sebastian about her financial situation and mom’s medical bills. From that moment on, Natalie’s luck seems to start mysteriously changing for the better. Her dad finally pays the medical bills, while her friend gets a call from HR to say that Natalie has in fact been hired for the BM Enterprises job. Natalie and Sebastian also move into the city, staying in a “friend’s” swanky house. The two get a drink and discuss BM’s elusive founder Bash Myers – no one knows who he is, what he looks like, only the rumor that he’s linked to the Russian mob.

Article continues after ad

Can the pair really fall in love?

The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband ending shows Sebastian tying the shopkeeper who tried to buy Natalie’s shoes up before threatening him, revealing that he is in fact the mysterious Bash Myers. At work, Natalie’s life is made hell by the co-workers who hate her, learning that her hire came directly from the CEO’s orders, although they soon get fired themselves. At home, Natalie asks Sebastian to attend a work part with her, claiming the CEO – Daniel – will be there and is hoping Bash will show too. Sebastian politely declines.

Article continues after ad

Growing closer, the pair share dinner together to celebrate Natalie’s success at work, with Sebastian trying to begin explaining why he married her in the first place. He was desperate to take over the family company, turning it around and transforming it into an empire. When Natalie goes to thank her dad for paying the medical bills, both his family – and him – seem shocked, declining having done so. Dad reveals that the company is experiencing trouble, with clients suddenly ending contracts. After tracking down bank details, Cassie, Lauren – and then Natalie – learn Sebastian’s true identity.

Article continues after ad

Learning his true wealth, Cassie and Lauren try to stage an affair set-up in order to get Natalie to divorce Sebastian. Seeing the pictures, Natalie confronts him, who claims the pictures aren’t true. Explaining who he really is, Sebastian says that he’s done everything right in order to reinvent Klein Enterprises, but the only thing he didn’t envisage was Natalie. Realizing they are actually in love, they both continue as a couple, remarrying under Bash’s real name.

Article continues after ad

Check out our other upcoming hubs below:

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3