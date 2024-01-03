The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband has had viewers hooked across the world – but is it a series or a movie? Here’s everything you need to know.

What happens when an unsuspecting bride-to-be accidentally marries a billionaire without realizing it? If you’re desperate to know the answer, The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband is for you.

The official synopsis reads: “Sebastian Klein, a renowned Klein family member, was rumored to be a loser after a prison stint. Natalie Quinn, unaware of the truth, married him, leading to a covert billionaire marriage.”

Now that its popularity is taking off online, you might be wondering: is The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband a series or a movie? Here’s what we know.

Is The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband a movie or a series?

The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband is a series, rather than a movie.

The confusion is easy to mistake, with the series being marketed as a movie both on YouTube and TikTok.

Though the episodes were originally available to watch on the Reelshorts app, some have migrated onto other social media channels, disguising themselves in the trend of breaking up movies into smaller chunks to be viewed online.

Without looking at Reelshorts, a clear giveaway that The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband is in fact a series is that many parts of the storyline are missing from public view. Episodes 1-20 are very easy to find, with episodes after 20 only appearing sporadically online, often being incorrectly titled.

The Reelshorts app does confirm that the story is a series, split into 49 parts which automatically play one after the other. However, everything after Episode 7 is locked behind ads, meaning viewers will need to watch ads or pay in order to access them. Episodes can only be accessed in their chronological order.

Over on social media, the series has been a surprise smash hit.

“I don’t know how I got suckered into watching The Double Life of my Billionaire Husband but I’m fully invested to see what happens now…” one fan posted on X/Twitter. “Currently watching The Double Life of my Billionaire Husband and this Sebastian dude is kinda…” commented another.

