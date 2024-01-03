Web series The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband has taken the internet by storm – but how many episodes are there? Here’s what you need to know.

Typically, it’s a new limited series on a popular streaming platform that gets people talking – such as Fool Me Once on Netflix – but right now, all eyes are on the humble web series.

One series in particular, The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband, has generated huge fan interest, following Sebastian Klein, a renowned Klein family member, who was rumored to be a loser after a prison stint. Natalie Quinn is unaware of the truth and marries him, leading to a covert billionaire marriage.

With all episodes now available to watch, exactly how many episodes of The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband are there? Here’s what we know.

How many episodes of The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband are there?

There are 49 episodes of The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband.

This might seem like a high number of episodes to try and catch up with, but don’t worry – each is no longer than a few minutes. According to IMDB, the entire thing only takes 55 minutes to watch.

All 49 can be found on the Reelshorts app to binge, although some episodes have made their way across to YouTube and TikTok.

Reelshorts have also put the first 20 episodes on YouTube themselves, divided up into two separate videos at 10 episodes each.

Unfortunately, any episode after number 20 is a lot harder to publicly find. Your best bet for watching them is on the Reelshorts app – but there’s a small catch.

All episodes after Episode 7 are ‘locked’, meaning you either need to pay or watch ads in order to unlock them. Only five ads can be watched per day, meaning your binge-watching could be slowed down a little. Episodes can also only be unlocked in order, meaning you can’t skip ahead.

For everything you need to know about how to watch The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband, click here.

