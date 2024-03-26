The Chosen fans have one big demand for Season 5

The Chosen Season 5 is set to kick off filming in April — and with production soon to begin, fans want one thing from the next season.

Season 4 changed things up for The Chosen. Instead of dropping on the show’s website and app for free, the series screened exclusively in cinemas. It was hoped to arrive on streaming in time for Easter, but due to “legal issues” it will return to theaters this coming weekend.

While those hoping to watch the fourth season for free anytime soon may be waiting a while longer, its release strategy raises questions about Season 5. On the show’s subreddit, fans expressed their hope for a slight change to how the next episodes will drop.

“Just please do NOT release it in theaters this time, or let us see the episodes we miss before showing the new ones in theaters PLEASE,” one wrote, referencing how Season 4 dropped in batches, with Episodes 1-3 leaving cinemas to make room for 4-6 and there being no other option to watch the first three if you missed them.

“If you miss the first showings you’re automatically out for the next two. We now know there were legal issues for S4 but next time I hope they release episodes for streaming immediately after the theater so if you prefer you can catch up and see the later episodes in theaters. I wasn’t able to see 1-3 in theaters so that eliminated seeng the remaining episodes in theaters as well,” another commented.

“Since they show 3 episodes, the showings were over 3 hours each. Then they only showed for about 10 days. I had to choose between seeing The Chosen, skipping work or missing my daughter’s ballet recital. I decided to miss the Chosen, thinking I would see Season 4 streaming,” a third commented.

In the meantime, you can pre-order The Chosen Season 4 on DVD and Blu-ray and find other binge-worthy shows to stream.