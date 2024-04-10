The Chosen fans slam Passion of the Christ crossover idea

As The Chosen approaches Jesus’ crucifixion, one fan had an idea that’d involve the cast of The Passion of the Christ — but nobody wants it.

Mel Gibson’s infamous 2004 movie chronicles Jesus Christ’s excruciating final hours, from his arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane and the Scourging at the Pillar to the moment he was nailed to the cross.

Dallas Jenkins has already confirmed The Chosen Season 5 will take place during Holy Week, with Season 6 set to unfold over a single day, concluding with Jesus being crucified.

On the show’s subreddit, u/Occasional_Diodes085 floated the idea of the actors who played Roman soldiers in the earlier movie reprising their roles for The Chosen’s adaptation of the Passion. In the simplest terms, people aren’t keen.

“Don’t know why in the world they would. It’s been 20 years. The Chosen and The Passion are not related to each other. There are other actors to play those parts. And I wouldn’t care to see them again anyway,” one wrote.

“Personally, I think Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ is a masterpiece, and I wouldn’t invite the comparison,” another commented. “Been 20 yrs since Passion of Christ release… not sure same actors are good for the part,” a third wrote.

This echoes other discussions of how the show’s crucifixion will compare to Gibson’s brutal take on the event, and if it should be as graphic.

“Given that the show is about the Apostles and they have such well-developed characters and connection with the audience I’d imagine there will be major focus on their reaction,” one viewer suggested. “The Passion was a holy gore fest… I doubt that The Chosen will have a similarly graphic treatment because the directors of each project have different visions and tastes. I still think it will evoke that sense of tragedy and pain that His sacrifice truly was,” another wrote.

You can pre-order The Chosen Season 4 on Blu-ray and DVD, and find out more about when to expect it on streaming.