The Chosen fans defend Season 4 after Ramah’s death sparks backlash

The Chosen Season 4 has sparked controversy once more, with Ramah’s death slammed as one of the show’s most “disappointing” decisions. However, other fans believe it was an essential moment.

Dallas Jenkins has been open about adapting the events of the Gospels; his disclaimer even stresses that “all biblical and historical content and artistic imagination are designed to support the truth and intention of the Scriptures.”

However, that hasn’t stopped The Chosen’s critics from nitpicking, particularly when it comes to its fictionalized elements. For example, Mary Magdalene struggling with addiction after meeting Jesus.

Season 4 Episode 3 has attracted backlash since arriving on streaming, echoing the response when it first premiered in cinemas this year. It centers on Ramah (Yasmine Al-Bustami), a character created solely for the series, who’s killed by Roman magistrate Quintus.

Article continues after ad

The Chosen

Her death isn’t the main issue: it’s the fact that Jesus doesn’t heal her, despite being there (and, by all accounts, having the ability to save her). After all, he resurrects Lazurus, so why couldn’t he help Ramah?

Article continues after ad

On the show’s subreddit, one user called it “one of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen in a TV show… it makes absolutely no sense.”

“I agree and it doesn’t look good cause it happens before right before Jesus raises Lazarus and Thomas witnesses this,” another commented.

“To me, letting Ramah die makes Jesus either a liar, or makes it unlikely he would have said such a thing,” a third noted, citing Jesus saying, “Whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.”

Article continues after ad

“The absolute worst part of this people who have not read the Bible, who are being introduced to Jesus and His story via The Chosen… those people are now questioning Jesus and His character, because Dallas told them that Jesus will play favorites and help some people but not others,” a fourth wrote.

The Chosen

However, many fans have rushed to the scene’s defence, believing it conveys the reality of having faith.

Article continues after ad

“Maybe Scripture doesn’t mention Little James having chronic pain and maybe Ramah is completely fictional, but it is a fact that God allows suffering. It is believable that Little James wouldn’t be healed and Ramah would die, because God allows that to happen all the time,” one user argued.

Article continues after ad

“I can, of course, only speak for myself, but as I grew older and had more life experience, I came to the realization that God is not like Santa Claus, he is more like a loving parent. Just because we ask for something or want something badly, does not mean we are going to get it,” another wrote.

A third also pointed out that nothing in The Chosen — even the fictionalized stuff — is intended to be “vapid entertainment… they cover all the hard stuff: forgiving those who’ve wronged you, humbling yourself when you’ve done wrong, dealing with loss, why do bad things happen to good people, and dealing with the fact that some prayers are answered and not others.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out everything we know about The Chosen Season 5, our breakdowns of The Chosen cast and filming locations, and find other new TV shows streaming this month.