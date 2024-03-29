The Chosen fans divided by “stupid” Easter Season 4 screenings

The Chosen Season 4 is returning to cinemas for Easter weekend — but the screenings have left fans divided, with some calling it a “cash grab.”

Dallas Jenkins’ hit series is gearing up to shoot Season 5, coming after the extraordinary success of the fourth season’s theatrical run. However, its cinema exclusivity has rubbed some people the wrong way, given The Chosen has always been available to stream for free.

Due to “legal issues” preventing it from coming to the app for Easter, Season 4 is screening all of its episodes over the next three days, starting today, Good Friday. While many are going, others aren’t happy about having to fork out more money to watch it.

“No, this is a stupid way to release the show no matter what their reasoning is and I don’t want to play any part in enabling it,” one Redditor wrote, adding: “I guess the people downvoting are in the slim minority who are somehow able to spend three hours in a movie theater three days in a row? Not to mention one of those days is Good Friday.”

“I would love to, but spent over $125 dollars for me and my friend to see it the first go around. Now I find myself short on money. I cannot wait until it comes to live stream. I like to watch and rewatch it,” another commented.

Still, plenty of fans are excited and supportive of the re-release. “I’m going and bringing my mom along!! Very excited, we watched all seasons together and have never been able to catch a chosen theatre showtime but finally this weekend worked out,” one wrote.

“Making the home release paid would be a cash grab after creating a captive audience. But no, they’re keeping it free aren’t they? They need money to keep this train chugging, and I really do think they’re offering the theatre showing to give folks another chance to see it while we wait on home release. If it makes them money at the same time, who cares? How else do you expect them to pay the bills?” another commented.

In the meantime, you can also pre-order The Chosen Season 4 on DVD and Blu-ray now and find out when to expect it on streaming.