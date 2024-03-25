The Chosen executive addresses Season 4 streaming delay

The Chosen fans are waiting with bated breath for any sign of Season 4 arriving on streaming — unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’ll be any time soon.

The fourth season of The Chosen, Dallas Jenkins’ smash-hit series about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, premiered exclusively in cinemas. While incredibly successful at the box office, it has earned the ire of some fans, who believe it’s “unfair” to keep it in cinemas when it usually dropped on the show’s website and app for free.

There’s been an extra complication: “legal matters” (as said by Jenkins) have got in the way of its streaming debut, believed to be stemming from a dispute between The Chosen LLC and Angel Studios, its “former partner” and the firm behind Sound of Freedom.

While some had hoped it’d arrive in time for Easter, that’s not going to happen — instead, the new episodes will return to theaters and churches. So what about streaming?

Kyle Young, The Chosen’s executive VP of global marketing and revenue, told Variety there’s no timetable for Season 4’s streaming debut.

The team is also looking at relationships with third-party streaming platforms and considering exclusivity — something that could have a big impact on the show’s free-to-stream future.

“That is something we’re exploring. As we’ve adapted our distribution model, we can see that there’s huge appetite for the show on partner platforms. But a non-exclusive licensed series is not going to get a lot of promotion on the platform, because they don’t own it, and it’s on other people’s platforms. We’ll see where we go. But part of the promise of The Chosen is that there always be some kind of free component via The Chosen app. So, working through all the things is complex,” Young explained.

