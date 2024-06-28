The Boys Season 4: Who is Sameer?

The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 introduced us to Dr. Sameer Shah – but who is he and is he still alive?

The latest chapter of the superhero show has added a number of new supes to The Seven, with Firecracker and Sister Sage helping to enact Homelander’s diabolical plan.

But as he rounds up the supes, The Boys plan a counterattack. In Episode 5, the events of Gen V come into play after Butcher and co. learn about the supe virus.

As they embark on a bonkers quest to retrieve it, we meet the man behind the virus. So, here’s everything you need to know about Sameer. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Who is Sameer in The Boys?

Dr. Sameer Shah was a leading scientist at the Vought R&D Department and the father of Victoria Neuman’s daughter, Zoe. His role later changed when he was tasked with testing the supe virus on animals. Sameer is played by Omid Abtahi.

Prime Video Sameer Shah is the father to Victoria Neuman’s daughter

He first appears in The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 after the gang head to Stan Edgar’s property, which – unbeknownst to him – had been turned into a laboratory to test the supe virus.

In order to do so, Sameer and his team first gave Compound V and Temp V to rodents. When a supe hamster broke out and trashed the lab, their stash of V got into the water supply, leading to a farm of V’ed up animals.

While most of the team were killed, Sameer managed to hide in a nearby barn. In the latest episode, he’s discovered by The Boys, Edgar, and Neuman.

When Sameer and Neuman embrace, we learn that they are a couple and he is the father to Zoe (who is also now a supe).

“Dr. Shah was my top man at Vought R&D, before he went behind my back and deflowered my daughter,” says Edgar, although Neuman reminds him that she was 20 and already “thoroughly deflowered.”

Did Sameer die?

No, Sameer is still very much alive – although his leg was cut off by Butcher, leading Neuman, Edgar, and the rest of The Boys to believe he died at the farm.

Prime Video Butcher has kidnapped Sameer

After the gang flees from a group of flying supe sheep, Sameer goes missing. An agent at the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs (FBSA) finds his severed leg on the property, assuming he’s dead.

However, it’s revealed that Butcher cut his leg off as a decoy and is holding him captive. The plan is to force Sameer to recreate the supe virus so he can take down Homelander and Vought once and for all.

The Boys Season 4 Episodes 1-5 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video now. You can find out when the next episode drops with our guide to The Boys Season 4’s release schedule. We’ve also got guides on the meaning behind Jabberwock, whether Ashley took Compound V, and Season 4’s most shocking moments so far.

