The Boys fans are worried: a trailer for the Season 4 finale hasn’t been released, and given recent events with Donald Trump, they think it may have been delayed.

While Butcher and co. have worked to produce another dose of Gen V’s supe virus, The Boys Season 4 has tracked Homelander’s plot to get into the White House with Victoria Neuman.

Their plan is simple: use a Shape Shifter to kill Robert Singer on January 6, invoke the 25th Amendment, and let Neuman become POTUS.

However, many believe the finale’s release date is at risk following Trump’s assassination attempt.

Has The Boys Season 4 finale been delayed?

At the time of writing, The Boys Season 4 finale hasn’t been delayed. It is still expected to be released on Thursday, July 18, as planned.

The former US president was shot during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. He survived without any serious injuries, while the gunman – Thomas Matthew Crooks – was killed at the scene. “I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump said in the wake of the attack.

Fans quickly noted parallels with The Boys, not to mention Captain America: Brave New World’s trailer featuring a presidential assassination attempt.

While Prime Video hasn’t suggested the finale could be delayed, it’s easy to see why people have become suspicious. For example, Amazon still hasn’t released a trailer for the last episode – which is also titled, ‘Assassination Run.’

“I would hope if there was going to be a delay, it would have been announced by now. It’s getting very close to release time, and it’ll piss a lot of people off if there’s a last-minute delay,” one Redditor wrote.

“Most likely they made a teaser that is a lil bit too insistent on the assassination elements in the episode and they decided to re-edit it, but with the timeline of things they probably just haven’t had enough time to re-edit the teaser,” another user speculated.

Secondly, it wouldn’t be unprecedented. In the UK, Channel 4 swapped out an episode of The Simpsons because it featured a scene with Mayor Quimby and a sniper.

A more famous example is the original teaser trailer for 2002’s Spider-Man, which followed bank robbers who get webbed up in their chopper between the towers of the World Trade Center. It was removed from circulation after the 9/11 attacks.

