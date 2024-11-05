One Piece Chapter 1131 teases Robin and Saul reunion

One Piece manga is returning after a break and has teased the reunion between Robin and Saul after 22 years, so here’s what will happen in Chapter 1131.

One Piece is currently featuring its highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc. The manga went on an unexpected hiatus after a major cliffhanger after the rest of the Straw Hats made their way towards Elbaf. Chapter 1131 returns with Robin preparing for her much-awaited reunion with Saul.

The Ohara Incident happened 22 years ago, and since then, Robin thought her friend Saul had died while trying to save her. Kuzan made arrangements for Robin’s escape after seeing how desperately Saul wanted to protect her.

However, the Egghead Incident Arc confirmed Saul is still alive. Shaka told Robin that Saul is currently in Elbaf and researching the Poneglyphs. He also ensured that the years of research from Ohara wouldn’t go to waste. The Giants recovered the research papers and moved them to Elbaf.

Robin was overwhelmed with emotions after finding out about him. According to One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers, Robin prepares for the reunion by asking Brook to cut her hair into her pre-time skip style. This is the same hairstyle she had before she was separated from Saul.

Unfortunately, before she could meet him, a giant yelled about Saul collapsing on the ground. The chapter ends on that cliffhanger, leaving the cause and his status unknown.

Although the manga confirms he is alive, we have yet to see what kind of state he is in after the tragic incident. However, we may find out more in Chapter 1132, along with finally seeing the reunion between the two.

One Piece’s manga has finally concluded its Egghead Incident Arc, so check out what to expect from the Elbaf Arc. Also, have a look at our articles on hints about Akainu’s daughter and Oda’s explanation of the Rocky Port Incident.

