Given the finale of The Bear Season 3 is subtitled ‘Another Funeral’, you might be wondering: who dies in the latest chapter of the Hulu series?

Loss and grief are a significant part of The Bear’s DNA, with Mikey’s death serving as the catalyst for the show’s central premise.

This manifests in different ways for each of the characters, with The Bear Season 3 showing Syd (Ayo Edebiri) struggling to handle Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) temper following the chaotic opening night of their titular restaurant.

When the latest chapter’s episode titles and descriptions dropped earlier this year, one stood out in particular: the final, which describes “another funeral.” But does anyone actually die in The Bear Season 3? Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Who dies in The Bear Season 3?

The only character who dies in the latest chapter is Marcus’ mother. While a service is held for her in Episode 3, the “funeral” in the finale’s description refers to the closure of the fine-dining restaurant Ever.

FX/Hulu Marcus gives a speech at his mother’s funeral

Season 2 already alluded to the dessert chef’s mom’s death. After revealing she was terminally ill, the finale showed Marcus had a number of missed calls from her nurse, which he hadn’t seen yet as he was so wrapped up with the opening night.

In The Bear Season 3 Episode 1, the news is confirmed when Syd leaves a message for Marcus, sharing her condolences. A funeral is later held with the gang in attendance and Marcus giving a heartfelt speech about the special bond he and his mother shared.

The only other death is the metaphorical one of Ever, the fine-dining Chicago restaurant Carmy used to work at under Chef Terry (Olivia Colman). She decides to close it down to focus on living her life, which opens up a can of worms for the characters.

Firstly, the CDC (Adam Shapiro) asks Syd to jump ship and run his new restaurant, leaving her with a predicament she’ll have to resolve in The Bear Season 4. But its closure also leaves Carmy concerned about the future of the fine-dining world and the implications this has for The Bear.

The Bear Season 3 is available to stream on Hulu now.