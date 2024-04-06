The Acolyte showrunner explains series’ connection to iconic sci-fi franchise

The Acolyte showrunner Leslie Headland has explicitly connected the upcoming series to an iconic sci-fi franchise.

It may be hard to believe, but the galaxy of Star Wars has grown a bit bigger thanks to the inclusion of the upcoming mini series The Acolyte and the series may hold the key to connecting the universe to another sci-fi masterpiece.

The show will focus on the rise of the Sith Order, the quintessential bad guys of the Star Wars franchise, but the good guys, aka the Jedi Order, will be lead with some of the best Jedis around, including one who has a tie to one of the best sci-fi movie franchises in Hollywood.

Showrunner Leslie Headland recently sat down with Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com) and explained how she was inspired by Carrie-Anne Moss‘ inclusion in the Matrix franchise and how that played a role in Moss’ character in the show.

“I personally wanted to see someone who had the highest status you could imagine in a Force-fu fight – somebody that would come in and you immediately would be like, ‘Oh, that’s the most powerful Jedi in the room.’ And that’s Trinity,” Headland said.

She went on to add that casting Moss as a badass Jedi was a “no-brainer” and hammered home how much her character will be “very much inspired by Trinity.”

Moss herself echoed Headland’s sentiments stating, “I felt that a few times in my career with some of the big things I’ve done – Memento, The Matrix – where you’re talking to the filmmaker and you just go, ‘Oh, they totally get it. Within my soul and my spirit, to get to play this Jedi Master and train for the fight was [an] amazing experience.”

She continued, “A part of me forgot how much I love action. I love it. It’s hard. But I was just really thrilled that I could do it, and I wanted to do it well. ‘Gimme another take! Gimme another take!'”

Though no real plot details are known about The Acolyte, Moss’ character is one fans are keeping their eye on as one tweeted, “Someone in star Wars is finally cooking something good.”