The Chosen will expand into a “biblical universe” with 5 new shows

Predictions of a “biblical cinematic universe” turned out to be true, with The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins launching 5&2 Studios and a slate of new Bible-inspired stories.

The Chosen will come to a close with Season 7, ending the on-screen chronicles of Jesus Christ and his disciples. In 2024, the series got a theatrical release, with Season 4 earning $59 million worldwide in theaters.

Now, a fully-fledged franchise is set to emerge from the religious drama, with Dallas Jenkins launching 5&2 Studios. Per its mission statement, the studio plans to “produce Bible-inspired stories through uniquely human and authentic storytelling and audience engagement.”

The studio will produce a slate of new TV shows, all serving as spinoffs from The Chosen. Here’s a list of all the 5&2 Studios shows in development:

The Chosen Adventures

The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls

Untitled Moses series

Untitled Acts of the Apostles series

Untitled Joseph series

Angel Studios

The “Biblical Universe” kicks off with The Chosen Adventures, an animated series that focuses on Jesus’ interactions with a group of children. Jenkins said of the series [via Variety], “There’s room here to tell the story of Jesus through the eyes of children in the whimsical format of animation.”

Next is The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls, which will see Jenkins take part in various challenges alongside The Chosen fan Bear Grylls across a six-episode adventure series. This won’t be the only reality-based series to come, as Jenkins teased, “This is the first of multiple partnerships in the unscripted space.”

After The Chosen ends with Season 7, a three-season series about the life of Moses will follow. Jenkins called it an “epic story”, even describing Moses as “a reluctant Tony Soprano, basically the guy who was being tasked with leading the largest family in the world — and didn’t want it.”

Finally, two shows still in development are the Acts of the Apostles and the Story of Joseph. The Joseph series “can be told in eight episodes,” said Jenkins, while details for the Apostles series remain under wraps.

The Chosen began life as a crowdfunded indie short in 2017. Now, seven years later, Jenkins’ universe is continuing to grow, with a studio of its own and cinematic rollouts. Marvel Jesus, anyone?

