The Acolyte Episode 6 paid homage to Star Wars’ most controversial couple

The Acolyte Episode 6 used subtle hints to pay homage to the most controversial couple in the Star Wars franchise.

Picking up after the reveal of Mae’s master, The Acolyte Episode 6 explored more of Qimir’s backstory and his new relationship with Osha.

During the pair’s stay on an unknown planet far from the Jedi Order, some fans realized their dynamic seemed familiar because it resembled the one between Kylo Ren and Rey.

“Okay but like THE OUTFITS??? The grey with holes for the shoulders for the girl, the long good boy sweater for the guy… Like there was definitely some inspiration here right???? Tell me I am not just crazy,” one fan posted on X. “It won’t be the only parallel…”

Another fan commented, “The entirety of Qimir and Osha’s scenes this episode is directly inspired / parallel to Kylo and Rey in The Last Jedi. You don’t need to be a Reylo to see this, you just need to have basic media literacy.”

A third viewer went so far as to explain how even the couples’ differences still held some similarities: “Oshamir is great because there are obvious parallels, echos, and rhymes to Reylo, but it’s so distinctly its own thing. Qimir’s seduction of Ssha is not Kylo’s broken begging to Rey. Osha’s rage isn’t Rey’s loneliness. Just love when a story rhyming, not mimicking.”

Reylo, or Kylo Ren and Rey, were the final couple established in the modern Star Wars timeline. Their connection was first hinted at in The Force Awakens, but took a more central role in The Last Jedi when Kylo tried to convince Rey to join the Dark Side.

They shared their first and final kiss in Rise of the Skywalker after Kylo returned to the Light side to save Rey from her grandfather, Emperor Palpatine.

Unsurprisingly, fans would see a connection between the two just from Qimir and Osha’s surface-level characterizations. They are replicating the classic Romeo and Juliet trope in the form of a rogue Sith master and an innocent Jedi Padawan.

However, the resemblance between Reylo and Oshamir was not accidental, as showrunner Leslye Headland has been open about a connection between The Acolyte and Kylo Ren.

As the show has another two episodes under its belt, there’s a chance more Reylo-inspired moments could be on the way.

New episodes of The Acolyte premiere on Disney+ on Tuesdays. If you’re looking for more Star Wars, read everything we know about Andor Season 2 release date and Tales of the Jedi Season 2, or check out new movies and TV shows streaming this month.