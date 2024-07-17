After eight episodes, The Acolyte, the latest in a growing list of Star Wars TV shows, has finally come to an end.

It was a series with some impressive highs (More Qimir next season, please) and some baffling lows (why did we waste a perfectly good Wookie Jedi?). Still, overall, I was impressed with the latest offering from a galaxy far, far away.

The lightsaber duels were impressive, the mystery compelling, and it introduced us to some cool new Star Wars characters. The question is, though, how does it measure up to other entries in the Star Wars canon? No, I’m not talking about the Star Wars movies. I’m talking about the other Star Wars TV series.

Well, never let it be said that we shy away from the difficult questions at Dexerto because we’ve put together a definitive ranking of all the Star Wars TV shows ever made, ranking them from best to worst. Sorry, we didn’t include the Holiday Special because you already know it’s bad and don’t need us to remind you…

17. Ewoks (1985–1986)

ABC

Cast: Jim Henshaw, Denny Delk, Cree Summer

What it’s about: As the name suggests, Ewoks follows the little teddy bear creatures from the forest moon of Endor before the events of the Star Wars movies. Our hero is Wicket, and Ewoks follows him and his mates as they battle Morag the Tulgah Witch, and other bad guys.

What we think: Maybe you had to be there to enjoy Ewoks, but if I had to describe the show in a word, that word would be “cheap,” especially when the entire thing is pretty uninspired and feels like a clone of other popular cartoons of the time, with Star Wars wallpaper slapped over the surface to trick fans into watching.

Rotten Tomatoes score

Season 1 – 24%

Season 2 – 21%

16. Droids (1985)

ABC

Cast: Anthony Daniels, Ben Burtt (uncredited)

What it’s about: Set before the events of A New Hope, Droids focuses on R2-D2 and C-3PO as they go on adventures across a galaxy far, far away.

What we think: A kids’ cartoon in the same vein as Ewoks, Droids may not be much better than its sibling show, but it did have two things going for it. Firstly, it wasn’t about the bloody Ewoks; secondly, Boba Fett was in one episode, and if those factors aren’t enough to save it from the bottom of this list, I don’t know what is. Unfortunately, C-3PO, arguably the most irritating Star Wars character, is the lead, so I’m not putting it any higher than this.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

15. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (2023-Present)

Disney+

Cast: Jamaal Avery Jr, Emma Berman, Juliet Donenfeld, Dee Bradley Baker, Jonathan Lipow

What it’s about: Set a millennia before the events of the Star Wars movies, during the High Republic, Young Jedi Adventures follows a group of padawans training to become brave Jedi Knights.

What we think: There’s not a lot to say about Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures; it’s a kid’s show that serves as a nice introduction to a galaxy far, far away if you’re a toddler. Other than that, the animation’s quite pretty, the characters are suitably child-friendly, and despite the rumors, there are no Ewoks (Nubs is a Pooba, not an Ewok), nor does C-3PO appear, which are big pluses in my mind.

Rotten Tomatoes score

Season 1 – 78%

Season 2 – N/A

14. The Book of Boba Fett (2021)

Disney+

Cast: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen, Matt Berry, Pedro Pascal

What it’s about: After seizing power from Jabba’s tentacle-headed mate, Bib Fortuna, Boba Fett seeks to take control of crime on Tatooine. Sounds fun, right? Don’t get your hopes up.

What we think: As dull as a trip through the desert oceans of Tatooine, The Book of Boba Fett wasted Temuera Morrison’s talent on a show that took one of the biggest badasses in Star Wars and turned him into your friendly neighborhood bounty hunter. Is it any wonder that, with a story this uninspired and lazy, the writers decided to turn it into The Mandalorian Season 2.5 halfway through? Still, at least the sets were nice, and Matt Berry was in it.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

13. Ahsoka (2023)

Disney+

Cast: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Tennant, Ray Stevenson

What it’s about: With the Empire seemingly defeated, Ahsoka Tano decides it’s the perfect time to track down her missing friend, Ezra Bridger. However, she quickly realizes she’s not the only one looking for Ezra, and the Empire may be down, but it’s not out yet.

What we think: Like the Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka isn’t really interested in telling a story about its main character. Instead, it serves as a fifth season of Rebels, tying off that show’s loose ends while teasing that the crew of The Ghost have more adventures ahead of them. That’s not a show. That’s an advert for another show, one that sounds a lot more fun than this turgid nonsense.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

12. Star Wars: Resistance (2018-2020)

Disney

Cast: Christopher Sean, Josh Brener, Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence

What it’s about: As the power of the First Order grows, The Resistance recruits pilot Kazuda Xion to spy on this dangerous new threat to the New Republic.

What we think: The idea to have a show set between the sequel Trilogy and OG Star Wars was a good one, and Resistance certainly had its charms — the show had a wonderful sense of humor — yet it all felt a bit throwaway. Its biggest problem was cel-shaded animation. It looked hideous and made everything feel like there was no weight to it. A shame because the show had a lot of potential it never lived up to.

Rotten Tomatoes score

Season 1 – 92%

Season 2 – 21%

11. The Mandalorian Season 3 (2023)

Disney+

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Giancarlo Esposito

What it’s about: Following the events of The Book of Boba Fett (sigh), Mando and Grogu are reunited and ready for more adventures. Except, oh wait, no, they’re not because we’ve got to deal with Bo-Katan trying to retake Mandalore and whatever Moff Gideon’s up to.

What we think: Something changed between the Mandalorian Seasons 2 and 3 (which is why we’ve given it its own entry separate from the other seasons). It’s like that CGI golem pretending to be Luke Skywalker didn’t just take Grogu with him; he also took all the energy and creativity out of what was, until then, the most exciting Star Wars show.

To be honest, the main issue is that Mando worked best as a lone wolf on the Outer Rim of Star Wars canon, and bringing him into the wider galactic conflict didn’t serve the laconic bounty hunter very well. That said, it’s not all bad. The direction and cinematography remained top-notch, as did Ludwig Göransson’s score, and most importantly, Grogu was back (so half a star for that).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

10. Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

Disney+

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram

What it’s about: Ever wondered what Obi-Wan was up to between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope? Me neither, but here’s Obi-Wan Kenobi to answer a question nobody asked! Spoilers: he mostly felt sorry for himself.

What we think: Obi-Wan Kenobi is an easy show to criticize. The story’s as threadbare as an impoverished Jedi’s robe, it introduces several kinks in the sacred Star Wars canon, and the entire thing is basically fan service.

Yet, as a Darth Vader fanboy, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get a cathartic thrill out of seeing the Dark Lord of the Sith tearing through everyone like a Force juggernaut to get revenge on Obi-Wan. This is the TV equivalent of Revenge of the Sith. It’s broadly dumb, but it does a good job at pretending it’s not while thrilling audiences. Plus, who didn’t love seeing the triumphant return of Hayden Christensen?

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

9. The Bad Batch (2021–2024)

Disney/Lucasfilm

Cast: Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang

What it’s about: A Clone Wars spinoff, The Bad Batch follows a squad of rogue mutant Clone Troopers as they fight to survive during the earliest days of the Empire.

What we think: Dark and mature, The Bad Batch is both an exciting and complex story about the power of individuality and boasts polished animation and impressive voice acting. It’s let down slightly by being a little obsessed with the wider Star Wars canon (I’m sorry, Dave Filoni, I’ll never care about Project Necromancer), but if you’re the type of person who loves nothing more than checking how accurate Wookipedia is you need to check this show out. It’s one for the Star Wars fanatics.

Rotten Tomatoes score

Season 1 – 86%

Season 2 – 90%

Season 3 – 88%

8. Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003)

Cartoon Network

Cast: Mat Lucas, James Arnold Taylor, Tom Kane

What it’s about: An animated series set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, this now non-canon show followed the heroes and villains on both sides of the Clone Wars.

What we think: Stylish and dynamic, Clone Wars was one of the most beautifully animated shows of its day, but what else would you expect from a show developed and directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, the man who gave us Samurai Jack? We could wax poetic all day long about how influential this series turned out to be, but that’s not really why I love it. No, I love it for the terrifying introduction it gave General Grievous (even if it was undermined by Revenge of the Sith). If you’ve never seen this wonderful show, track it down now. You won’t be disappointed.

Rotten Tomatoes score

Season 1 – 80%

Season 2 – 90%

Season 3 – 90%

7. The Acolyte (2024)

Lucasfilm/Disney

Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto

What it’s about: When an unknown assassin starts killing Jedi masters, the Jedi Council on Coruscant sends a team to investigate the murders. Along the way, however, they uncover a terrifying conspiracy and the return of a long-forgotten enemy.

What we think: The Acolyte had its issues. The pacing was a bit odd, and the editing was particularly haphazard, but we can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good, and The Acolyte was very good, or at least it had some good ideas.

Too often, Star Wars presents the Force as a binary, with the Jedi being the good guys and the Sith the bad. The Acolyte makes it clear that this doesn’t always hold true; Force users are complicated beings with their own impulses, beliefs, and values, and that doesn’t always align with the dogma of the Sith and Jedi.

It’s a complicated idea but an intriguing one. The Acolyte’s not all philosophical musings either; there are some exciting duels, fun cameos, and it introduces the best Star Wars villain since Kylo Ren.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

6. Tales of the Jedi/Empire (2022-Present)

Disney+

Cast: Ashley Eckstein, Corey Burton, Diana Lee Inosanto, Meredith Salenger

What it’s about: A unique series, Tales tells the story of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku by visiting them at critical moments in their lives (Tales of the Empire focuses on Morgan Elsbeth and the fallen Jedi Barriss Offee), giving us new perspectives on these iconic characters.

What we think: Gorgeously animated and beautifully plotted, both Tales series shed new light on characters we thought we knew. It speaks to the strength of the writing that a show so lore-heavy, feels so dynamic and fresh. Count Dooku’s story especially stands out, and the effect Qui Gon-Jinn’s death had on him is arguably the most moving part of an already pretty emotional series.

Rotten Tomatoes score

Tales of the Jedi – 100%

Tales of the Empire – 88%

5. Star Wars: Visions (2021-2023)

Disney The Ronin Sith returns for the Marvel Comics one-shot Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki

Cast: Hiroyuki Yoshino, Kōsuke Gotō, Akio Kaneda, Asami Seto

What it’s about: An anime-inspired anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, tells exciting stories from a galaxy far, far away without the writers and animators constrained by the shackles of canon.

What we think: One of the biggest issues with Star Wars is that a lot of the stories set in a galaxy far, far away repeat the same ideas. It’s infuriating and makes the whole thing feel small. Visions, then, is the perfect antidote to this narrative claustrophobia, opening the door to all sorts of weird and wonderful ideas without the pressure of some nerd trying to work out how it fits into the wider canon.

For that reason alone, Visions would have ranked highly, but when you combine it with some of the most gorgeous animation ever uploaded to Disney Plus, you’ve got yourselves one of the best Star Wars shows ever made.

Rotten Tomatoes score

Season 1 – 96%

Season 2 – 100%

4. The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2 (2019-present)

Disney+

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Grogu’s puppeteers

What it’s about: Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, The Mandalorian follows the bounty hunter Din Djarin as he tries to reunite a mysterious Force-sensitive baby with his people.

What we think: The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are exciting and well-paced, balancing interesting character work, playful fan service, and thrilling bounty-hunting action. Arguably, the series’ greatest weapons are Pedro Pascal and Baby Yoda. Both have become pop culture icons, which is super impressive when one wears a bucket on his head for 99% of the action, and the other is a rubber puppet.

Rotten Tomatoes score

Season 1 – 93%

Season 2 – 93%

3. Rebels (2014–2018)

Lucasfilm/Disney

Cast: Taylor Gray, Vanessa Marshall, Freddie Prinze Jr., Tiya Sircar, Steve Blum

What it’s about: A spiritual successor to Clone Wars, Rebels is set after the Republic’s fall and during the Empire’s rise. Our heroes are a rag-tag bunch of rebels who make up the crew of The Ghost, and we follow them as they battle Imperial Inquisitors, take on Grand Admiral Thrawn, and help establish the fledgling Rebel Alliance.

What we think: Rebels, like Clone Wars, was a mature and complex show that didn’t let the fact it was a kids show stop it from dealing with some pretty lofty themes, including ideas around found family, the impact of war, and the nature of self-sacrifice.

It also managed to push the boundaries of Star Wars canon in new and unexpected ways while also bringing the stories of several fan-favorite characters to a satisfying conclusion. Arguably, it also features the best lightsaber duel in the entire series: the rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Maul, a beautiful fight that’s made all the better by the nuance that underpins it.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

Season 1 – 92%

Season 2 – 100%

Season 3 – 100%

Season 4 – 100%

2. Andor (2022-present)

Disney+

Cast: Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw

What it’s about: Set between Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One, this incredible thriller follows Cassian Andor as he goes from criminal to revolutionary after witnessing firsthand the brutality of the Galactic Empire.

What we think: Bold and daring Andor proves you don’t need to rely on the tropes and cliches of a galaxy far, far away to tell a compelling Star Wars story.

This gritty and grounded tale instead uses the trappings of Star Wars to tell a complex and mature story about the dangers of fascism and the insidious way authoritarianism robs us all of our humanity. Diego Luna does a superb job at making Cassian’s arc believable, and this is undoubtedly the best live-action Star Wars show we’ve ever got. Roll on, Andor Season 2!

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96% (but 100% in our hearts)

1. The Clone Wars (2008–2020)

Lucasfilm Ahsoka Tano and Rex will reportedly appear in The Bad Batch’s first season.

Cast: Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, Ashley Eckstein, Dee Bradley Baker, Matthew Wood, Tom Kane

What it’s about: Set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith this ambitious series tells the story of the Clone Wars through the eyes of the Jedi and the Sith. If you think that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s supposedly a continuation of Genndy Tartakovsky’s previous series, but this new show puts its own spin on the galactic civil war, introducing some new characters and concepts to the Star Wars continuity.

What we think: There are only so many times you can write that a cartoon is mature and complex, so I’m not going to waste any digital ink doing that for Clone Wars. To be honest, that’s only part of why this show is so beloved. What people really like about it are the characters and the relationships they share.

So many of the Clone Troopers and Jedi introduced during the run of this show have gone on to become the favorite characters of an entire generation of Star Wars fans, and it’s this cartoon that arguably kept the torch of Star Wars burning long after Revenge of the Sith left theaters.

For my own part, as a grumpy Millennial, I’ve always enjoyed that this cartoon fleshed out the bond between Anakin and Obi-Wan, something I think the prequel trilogy really dropped the ball on. While I’m less keen on the shadow it’s cast over some of the new Disney+ shows (I’m looking at you, Kenobi, and Ahsoka), I think it’s undeniably the best and most important Star Wars TV show we’ve ever got… until Andor Season 2.

Rotten Tomatoes score

Season 1 – 69%

Season 2 – 86%

Season 3 – 100%

Season 4 – 100%

Season 5 – 95%

Season 6 – 100%

Season 7 – 100%

Who knows what the future holds for Star Wars? Oh, we do, of course. The Skeleton Crew release date will soon be upon us and there are plenty of upcoming Star Wars movies on the way. If you’re looking for something to watch while you wait, though, why not check out our list of all the new TV shows coming to streaming this month?