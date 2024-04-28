Jessica Rothe delivers unexpected update on horror’s funniest franchise

Jessica Rothe recently gave the Happy Death Day franchise fans an unexpected update on an upcoming third movie.

It’s almost time to turn back the clock and stop your death. Happy Death Day star Jessica Rothe recently revealed that the third installment of the horror franchise has a complete script.

The franchise follows a young college student named Tree who finds herself stuck in a Groundhog Day-type time loop in which she is continuously murdered until she figures out who the killer is.

Happy Death Day premiered in 2017 and was very successful with critics and fans. This prompted a sequel—Happy Death Day 2U—to come out in 2019. Fans weren’t sure if they would get a third entry, but Rothe has confirmed that the movie has a complete script whenever the studio decides to green-light production.

Article continues after ad

“I can say Chris Landon has the whole thing figured out,” the actress explained to ScreenGeek. “We just need to wait for Blumhouse and Universal to get their ducks in a row. But my fingers are so crossed. I think Tree [Gelbman] deserves her third and final chapter to bring that incredible character and franchise to a close or a new beginning.”

Article continues after ad

Happy Death 3 could be the most interesting entry in the franchise. Considering Death Day 2U revealed that Tree’s boyfriend’s friend was behind the reactor that caused her original time loop and allowed Tree to get closure with her own mother’s death.

Article continues after ad

The final installment of Tree’s journey could be a quest to stop time loops from happening altogether or teaming up with her boyfriend and friends to take down another yet more evil Babyface killer.

Happy Death Day fans will have to wait until the threequel starts production. In the meantime, you can get your horror fix by checking out our guide to the best horror movies on Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.