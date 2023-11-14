Scream fans think Thanksgiving could bring back original star

While the spooky season is over, Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving movie is the talk of the town as a welcome new horror – but also has Scream fans hoping it brings back Patrick Dempsey for Scream 7.

Instead of a turkey this year, Thanksgiving will have humans at the center of the feast. The 2023 slasher horror was originally an idea after Roth created a fake trailer for the 2007 movie Grindhouse. It focuses on a serial killer named John Carver who takes a small town and plans to make a holiday spread out of them.

While horror fans are geared up for the movie, there’s another reason why they have high expectations. Since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, it has sparked the urgency for details on Scream 7 and returning cast members.

Neve Campbell is a top contender to return as Sidney Prescott, but so is Scream 3 actor Patrick Dempsey thanks to his upcoming role in Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving could bring back Patrick Dempsey to Scream 7

Spyhouse Media Group is the production company behind Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving and will helm Scream 7. Dempsey plays a leading role in Roth’s 2023 slasher horror and played detective Mark Kincaid in Scream 3.

On X/Twitter, Tristan posted the possibility that Dempsey’s role in Thanksgiving could lead to his return as Kincaid.

“Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind SCREAM, is also producing THANKSGIVING – a horror film starring Patrick Dempsey. Due to Patrick’s new relationship with Spyglass, sources are saying that he is allegedly on track to return as Mark Kincaid in SCREAM 7,” said the tweet.

Kincaid was the lead detective in Hollywood when Cotton was murdered by a new killer in a Ghostface mask. He urges Gale Weathers and Sidney to relive their past and help find the killer. At first, Scream 3 had many believing Kincaid was the culprit until learning the killer was Sidney’s half-brother.

In Thanksgiving, Dempsey will play the role of the sheriff of Plymouth, Massachusetts. His character was there during the Black Friday tragedy but has high spirits about the holiday, also claiming it’s an “institution” in town.

Fans are hopeful that Spyhouse will bring back Dempsey for Scream 7. As one posted, “Yes! It’s looking good!”

Another was shocked to realize the parallels between Dempsey’s role in Thanksgiving and Scream 3. “Omg I didn’t even think about that! I just keep seeing him as a cop and think this is teasing me about Mark, who also happens to be a cop lol,” they said.

The possibility of Dempsey’s return isn’t far-fetched. In Scream 3, Kincaid survives the latest Ghostface alongside the other characters.

