Ted Lasso star teases Nate’s villain in Season 3

Ted Lasso star and co-creator Brendan Hunt has hinted at Nate’s villainous turn in Season 3.

Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ series which follows the titular American college football coach (played by Jason Sudeikis) who is hired to coach an English “soccer” team with his overly optimistic demeanor, has enjoyed continued success throughout its first and second seasons.

With Season 3 on the way, fans have wanted to know as much as they can about it.

And this includes what will happen to the character of Nate (Nick Mohammed), who began to transform into a villain in the second season.

Ted Lasso’s Nate will be “looming” in Season 3

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso co-creator and the actor who plays Coach Beard, hinted at what will happen with Nate next season, along with some other tidbits.

According to Hunt, Nate will be an issue for Ted next season, along with other problems that his team will face: “The team is dealing with the reality of going back to the Premier League, where we’re minnows again.

“We’re minus our brightest tactical mind, and we know the way the Premier League structure works, we have to play West Ham twice, so Nate and Rupert [Anthony Head] are out there looming.”

When asked about Ted and Nate’s relationship after Nate’s outburst in Season 2, Hunt said: “I personally think that outburst from Nate, as far as Ted is concerned, is so out of nowhere that you go, ‘This isn’t about me. It’s about whatever you have going on.

“I think Ted the empath recognized that in the moment. And then before he could do anything about it, Nate made his moves.”

Nate’s turn has been planned since the beginning

After Season 2, there had been some criticism that Nate’s villainous potential came out of nowhere, but Hunt disagreed with this sentiment, arguing that they had been planting seeds since Season 1: “The Nate bread crumbs, we knew they were there, but we can’t control whether or not people see them.

“As people were going along and were like, ‘What’s happening to Nate?!’ Well, it’s been happening to him since Season 1.

“People having reactions to it, that’s great, because it means people give a sh*t. For people to be mad or think we’re doing something that’s not earned, well, I don’t agree, but off you go. But I think we were dropping hints – we were worried we were dropping hints that were too revealing, but for a lot of people it was the other way.”

It’s definitely hard to keep track of all the characters in a show as it develops, especially when you’re doing multiple seasons, so Hunt explained his method for crafting character arcs: “When you’re building an episode or looking at the arc of a character, we just have to do it one thing at a time.

“In the most literal way, you get your index cards out for the stories, and the blue cards are the Ted story for this episode, and the pink cards are Rebecca [Hannah Waddingham], and the yellow cards are Nate, the green cards are Roy [Brett Goldstein]. Then it’s about finding the intersections of all that.”

When can I watch Ted Lasso Season 3?

Unfortunately, there is currently no official release date for Ted Lasso Season 3, since filming for the season began in March 2022.

Ted Lasso Season 1 & 2 are currently available to stream on AppleTV+