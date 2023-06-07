Ted Lasso fans “believe” Season 4 is coming after major tease

Is Ted Lasso Season 4 in the works? The show’s fans certainly “believe” so, especially after Apple TV’s latest tease on social media.

The hit sitcom first arrived shortly after the launch of Apple TV, and its feel-good laughs warmed the cockles of hearts across the world. Over the course of its three-season run, the show garnered critical acclaim and won multiple Emmys.

Ted Lasso follows the titular American coach after moving to the UK to manage a football team, tricked by the club’s vengeful owner who’s trying to get revenge on her ex-husband. That drama was settled by the end of the first season, shifting to Richmond’s efforts to climb out of relegation and “win the whole f*cking thing.”

Season 3 recently aired its finale – you can read our breakdown of the ending here – but hopes have been sparked for a fourth season (or perhaps a spinoff).

Ted Lasso Season 4 teased by Apple

The official Apple TV Twitter account shared a photo of Coach Beard, Roy Kent, and Nate from the end of Season 3, having now taken over as the club’s coaching team following Ted’s departure.

“Smells like potential,” the tweet read, immediately setting off fans who think this could mean Season 4 is on the way, or at the very least, a spinoff.

“I can see this show coming back as The Richmond Way or whatever Trent’s book was called. I feel like there are too many things left purposefully unexplored,” one user wrote. “This potential spinoff could be straight-up garbage and it wouldn’t matter I will be SEATED for every single episode,” another tweeted.

“There is no way there isn’t at least one spinoff. Ted in his notes said to Trent, it’s not about me it never was, which had to be alluding to that we will see the others continue on. The only question is how long do we have to wait,” a third wrote.

“Season 3 of Ted Lasso gradually reduced Ted’s presence, bit by bit. His story with Richmond is done – but I suspect there’s a lot more to share from these characters,” another theorized.

There hasn’t been any confirmation of any spinoffs, but Nick Mohammed recently addressed the demand and rumors. “We always hear these rumors of a spinoff and I feel really wary of anything, because I feel like Nate’s story in particular just feels so complete,” he told Deadline.

“I feel like we don’t really need to see or know anymore. We just needed to just have those bits. I think we could leave it there, and I’d be very proud of it.”

You can find out more about what we know about Ted Lasso Season 4 here.