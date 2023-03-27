Taskmaster Season 15 cast: All contestants in Channel 4 gameshow

These are the five comedians and actors who will be taking part in the Season 15 cast of hit comedy gameshow Taskmaster.

Taskmaster returns for its 15th season on Channel 4 this week. The hit show pits performers against each other in a series of ridiculous challenges.

They score points for the success of each task, which are added up over the course of the series, so that a champion is crowned come the season’s end.

Some of the biggest names in comedy have previously competed. And the following names are about to join their ranks.

Taskmaster Season 15 cast

The following is a list of the Taskmaster Season 15 cast, featuring all the contestants in this series of the comedy show.

Article continues after ad

As ever, Greg Davies will be judging the panel, with Alex Horne assisting/being bullied by his co-host.

Frankie Boyle

Hailing from Scotland, Frankie Boyle is an uncompromising stand-up comic who says exactly what he thinks. Which has got him in trouble multiple times in the past.

When asked why he agreed to participate, Boyle tells Channel 4: “I’ve got nothing to lose. I didn’t quite grasp the show at first because they asked me to do it years ago. I was a bit like, ‘This is just people trying to bake a cake only using their elbows. What the f*ck is going on?’ But then I started watching it like, ‘Oh, right. It’s a kind of play about humility.'”

Article continues after ad

Mae Martin

Mae Martin is a Canadian comedian and actress who is now based in the UK. As well as doing stand-up, Martin created and starred in the series Feel Good, and had a major role in Season 2 of The Flight Attendant.

Martin had no hesitation is signing up for the show, telling C4: “I’ve seen every episode, and I’m a big fan of tasks in general. I like problem-solving; I spend most of my time in escape rooms. I wish that my life was just people giving me specific tasks to do. I like having choice and free will taken out of my life so I’ve been trying to get on Taskmaster for years. Every year, I literally begged them.”

Article continues after ad

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Kiell Smith-Bynoe is an actor best known for roles in hit sitcoms Ghosts and Stath Lets Flats. He hails from London and, aside from Taskmaster, Smith-Bynoe will next be seen in comedy-drama Dreamland.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“If I wasn’t asked within the next two years, I would have set fire to the Taskmaster house,” Smith-Bynoe tells Channel 4. “I was desperate to do it. I don’t really love being myself on TV. I don’t think it’s my strong point – I’m an actor first and foremost, and I play characters – but this is one of the very few things that I really, really wanted to do. I wanted to do Catchphrase and I did that, and I wanted to do this and now I’ve done that. I’m sorted now.”

Article continues after ad

Jenny Eclair

Jenny Eclair is an English comedian, novelist and actress who also did stints on Loose Women and Grumpy Old Women.

“I’ve been waiting 15 series to get on this show,” Eclair tells C4. “You can imagine how begging my emails became over the years, and then I got really resentful that I wasn’t asked to go on it so I didn’t watch it for ages and ages, because I don’t watch programmes I’m not invited onto that I should be invited on to, which means I’ve never ever watched a single episode of Have I Got News for You, or many other f*cking things.

Article continues after ad

“So then, when my manager said, ‘We’ve got you on Taskmaster,’ I was absolutely overjoyed. Then I started watching it properly, and I thought, ‘F*cking hell, what have I got myself into? This is really f*cking big.’ It’s quite a monster task all in all, and physically and mentally draining.”

Ivo Graham

Ivo Graham is an English stand-up comedian and youngest ever winner of the So You Think You’re Funny competition.

Of his fellow contestants, Graham tells Channel 4: “We all wanted to win, because then you get to do Champion of Champions. But I’ve got a fairly well-established reputation amongst my family and friends for being chaotic and easily flustered, and possessing not a lot of practical or lateral thinking skills. So I went in there wanting to show them that wasn’t entirely the case, and to do it in a broadly dignified manner. Taskmaster is so popular and so good that even if you’re being humiliated on it, it’s like top-tier humiliation.”

Article continues after ad

Taskmaster is on Channel 4 at 9pm on a Thursday from March 30, 2023.