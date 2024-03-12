Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 cast: Meet the contestants

Celebrity Big Brother UK returns for Season 23 with an all-new cast. Here’s everything to know about the housemates.

Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 premiered on March 4, and features 13 contestants who will compete for £100,000 and the winning title.

The cast for the new season has been revealed, which includes reality stars and relatives of British royalty.

Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 cast: Who is joining this season?

The cast for Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 includes Nikita Kuzmin, David Potts, Bradley Riches, Zeze Millz, Marisha Wallace, Colson Smith, Fern Britton, Louis Walsh, Lauren Simon, Gary Goldsmith, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Levi Roots, and Sharon Osbourne.

Nikita Kuzmin

Nikita Kuzmin is a Ukrainian pro dancer from the British reality competition show, Strictly Come Dancing, and he’s ready to show his competitive side on Celebrity Big Brother.

David Potts

David Potts is a reality star most known for his appearance on the show Ibiza Weekender. He also starred on other shows such as Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity Karaoke Club, and Celebrity Ghost Trip.

Bradley Riches

Bradley Riches is an actor currently playing James McEwan in the Netflix series, Heartstopper. He has various theater credits on stage in shows such as Footloose, Monstersongs, and Disaster!

Zeze Millz

Zeze Millz is a social media star, cultural commentator, and presenter who has interviewed celebrities on her self-titled web series called The Zeze Millz Show.

Marisha Wallace

Marisha Wallace is an American theatre actress and singer who has starred in the musical productions Dreamgirls, Waitress, and Hairspray, and won an award for her role in Oklahoma!

Colson Smith

Colson Smith is an actor who plays the role of Craig Tinker in the TV series Coronation Street, and also appeared as a contestant in the reality show, The Games.

Fern Britton

Fern Britton is an author and TV presenter who was on the British talk show This Morning for six years before creating her own talk shows. She has written her own novels and competed as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Louis Walsh

Louis Walsh is talent manager who judges the British reality competition series The X Factor, along with similar shows such as Popstars, You’re a Star, and Ireland’s Got Talent.

Lauren Simon

Lauren Simon is an original cast member from The Real Housewives of Cheshire, who has since been on other reality shows like Release the Hounds, CelebAbility, Celebrity Dinner Date, and First Dates.

Gary Goldsmith

Gary Goldsmith is Kate Middleton’s uncle who became a millionaire from running several IT recruitment companies. He was evicted from the Big Brother House on Day 5.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is a Turkish model and actress who won Love Island Season 8, and was previously on The Traitors Season 2. She’s been romantically linked to Peter Weber from The Bachelor Season 24.

Levi Roots

Levi Roots is a British-Jamaican musician who is also a TV personality, chef, author, and businessman. He appeared on a show called Dragons Den in 2007, where he received funding to create a barbecue sauce brand.

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne rose to fame as the wife of musician Ozzy Osbourne, and starred on a reality show about her family called The Osbournes. She was a judge on The X Factor and America’s Got Talent.

Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 airs new episodes Monday through Friday and Sundays at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC.