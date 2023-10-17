The Great British Bake Off Season 14: Who has been eliminated?

Bakers are headed back to the tent in another season of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off. Here are the contestants who’ve been eliminated so far.

Cooking competitions are an everyday favorite among viewers, and The Great British Bake Off might just be the most relaxing out of the bunch.

Judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, contestants must show off their baking skills throughout the Signature, Technical, and Showstopper challenges. Sometimes, recipes don’t go as planned, with dishes falling apart or turning out practically inedible.

The Great British Bake Off’s fourteenth season has recently started, and the competition has been fierce. Here are the bakers who have had to leave the show.

Who has been kicked off The Great British Bake Off 2023?

Here are The Great British Bake Off contestants who have left the tent so far:

Week 1 – Amos

At the end of the first week, Dan was named Star Baker, and Amos was the first contestant to be sent home. The judges previously criticized his “bone dry” cake in the Showstopper challenge.

“What I have learned from my experience on Bake Off is that I can always bring anything together under pressure and that I’m now a part of an exclusive club,” Amos said. “I will definitely keep on baking, and hope to maybe open up my own bakery and feed the world with love and cake – and who knows where it will take me.”

Week 2 – Keith

Keith struggled with making tea cakes in addition to the Showstopper and Technical challenges. This led to him being eliminated during the second week, with Tasha earning Star Baker.

“It’s alright, I feel fine, there is nothing sad about this moment. I have had the most fantastic time,” Keith said. “There were bruises up my arm from the first week as I was pinching myself every half-hour. I don’t know how many hours I will spend the rest of my life banging on about this.”

Week 3 – Abbi

Abbi left the tent during the third episode, which was also Paul Hollywood’s favorite, Bread Week. Abbi’s Cottage loaf, nicknamed “flat Janice,” failed to impress the judges, and she later came in at the bottom for the Technical and Showstopper challenges.

“I never thought I would be able to do this, it has given me such a massive confidence boost and I have met such amazing people,” Abbi said. “I am going to remember it every day for the rest of my life, honestly! Although I am quite looking forward to getting back to my vegetables.”

We will update this article after more contestants have been eliminated from The Great British Bake Off.

You can watch new episodes of The Great British Bake Off weekly on Netflix. In the meantime, check out our reality TV coverage to stay updated with the hottest shows.

