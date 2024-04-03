Going Home with Tyler Cameron: Everything we know about the former Bachelor’s new show

Tyler Cameron traded in dating multiple women on The Bachelor for his new home construction and remodeling show, Going Home with Tyler Cameron.

Former contestant of The Bachelorette Season 15, Tyler Cameron, is onto broader horizons with his new Prime Video reality TV show, Going Home with Tyler Cameron.

The series drops on April 18, and features Tyler living his dreams by renovating and flipping houses in his hometown Jupiter, Florida.

Tyler moved back to his home state after his mother died, and by the end of Season 1, fans will get to see him turn his late mother’s house into the family home she always dreamed of.

While Tyler navigates his way through his new construction and home renovation journey, he’ll be working closely with house-flipping expert, Robb Ritch, and interior designer, Jessica Quintero.

Familiar faces like Tyler’s former flame from The Bachelorette Season 15, Hannah Brown, will also be making an appearance on Going Home with Tyler Cameron.

Bachelor Nation alums Matt James and Jason Tartick will also be appearing on Tyler’s new show.

In the trailer for Going Home with Tyler Cameron, he mentioned where his passion for home construction came from.

“Construction has been in my blood, my dad is a general contractor and I have always wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Tyler said.

Tyler also mentioned in the trailer that his show was a “new chapter” and that he was “starting fresh.”

Fans of Tyler can tune into Prime Video on April 18 to see him take on flipping his first home on Going Home with Tyler Cameron.