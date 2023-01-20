Ghosts Season 3: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about Ghosts Season 3, the next season of the hit CBS comedy, from whether there’s a release date to a cast, plot, and more.

Ghosts was first conceived as a British series on BBC One, created and written by many of the people involved in Horrible Histories, a children’s sketch show revolving around gruesome (but true) events in history.

The show follows a group of ghosts who haunt a young couple who inherit a country home. Not only did it receive positive reviews, but it was adapted into an American version by CBS.

So, with the US version’s Season 2 recently wrapping up, here’s what we know about Ghosts Season 3 so far.

Ghosts Season 3 doesn’t have a release date right now – but there’s good reason to believe it’ll be released later in 2023.

The series was renewed for a third season earlier this month, with CBS entertainment president Amy Reisenbach saying in a statement, as per TV Line, that it had “surpassed our expectations.”

“From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our Ghosts even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week,” she added.

The first season hit the network in 2021, followed by Season 2 in 2022. So, realistically, it’s likely the third season will premiere this year – albeit, it’ll probably be later in 2023, given it was only renewed in January.

Ghosts Season 3 cast: Who’s in it?

We can expect Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar to return as Sam and Jay Arondekar respectively in Ghosts Season 3.

Other likely returning cast members include:

Brandon Scott Jones as Captain Isaac Higgintoot

Danielle Pinnock as Alberta Haynes

Richie Moriarty as Pete Martino

Asher Grodman as Trevor Lefkowitz

Sheila Carrasco as Susan Montero

Devan Chandler Long as Thor

Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty Woodstone

Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis

We may also see Matt Keyes reprise his role as the headless body of Crash, among other ghosts roaming the house.

In an interview with Parade, Zaragoza said: “Every day I come to set I’m constantly thinking how blessed I am because it’s a fun show to work on, and we have an amazing audience and fanbase of people who love the show.

“We have millions of people watching every week and it really blows my mind. It’s definitely way beyond any of my expectations.”

Ghosts Season 3 plot: What is it about?

There aren’t any official plot details for Ghosts Season 3 right now, but we’ll update this section as soon as anything is shared about the next season.

In an interview with Gold Derby, co-showrunner Joe Wiseman said: “It’s an unusually large cast. If it hadn’t existed as a series already, Joe and I would never have done a half hour network sitcom with 10 regulars. But part of the charm was this large cast.”

He continued, “We spent a lot of time talking about all these different ghosts and who they could be. And then, we really lucked out. We just have this killer crew of people. At first it almost seemed like a burden as we have 21 minutes to tell a story, we have 10 characters to service.

“But this sort of frantic pace that creates, lends to the tone of the show and it gives us a lot of directions to go to exploring every character’s background, pairing them up and seeing what stories come out of all these different pairings that we can do. So it’s really an embarrassment of riches!”

Is there a Ghosts Season 3 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Ghosts Season 3 right now, but we’ll update this space once it’s shared online.

For now, get yourself re-acquainted with the trailer from Season 2:

Where can I watch Ghosts Season 3?

For US viewers, Ghosts Season 3 will be available to stream on CBS and Paramount+.

For those in the UK, it’ll eventually arrive on BBC Three and iPlayer – but that won’t be for a while, given the first season only started airing across the pond in November last year. So, we’d recommend using a VPN.

That's everything we know about Ghosts Season 3.

