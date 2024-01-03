The Traitors UK Series 2: Meet the contestants

The Traitors UK Series 2: Meet the contestantsBBC
The Traitors UK Series 2 is set to air January 3 and the full cast lineup was revealed by BBC. Meet the players who are joining this season.
The hit psychology thriller game show is back once again with Claudia Winkleman as the host and 22 new faces for us to get to know.
BBC announced details of the new contestants on 2 January, a day before the airing of The Traitors UK Series 2. The players will be placed in a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands to devise their own murder mystery.
The traitors team will be up against the non-traitors for a grand prize of £120,000. Here is the list of all the players along with their basic details.
Who is taking part in The Traitors UK Series 2?
Andrew
Age: 45
Job title: Insurance Broker
Location: Talbot Green
Andrew is joining the game because he wants to step outside his comfort zone. He said, “I’ve been a Steady Eddy all my life I suppose, never taking any risks or challenges.”
Anthony
Age: 45
Job title: Chess Coach
Location: Birmingham
Anthony describes himself as someone empathetic and emotionally mature. He decided to join the show because it fit his personality. He said, “I thought to myself – this has me written all over it! It’s like a real life, live game of chess.”
Ash
Age: 45
Job title: Events Coordinator
Location: London
Ash, who is an avid traveller joined The Traitors because she wants to give herself a taste for adventure. She said, “I’m quite an adaptable, resilient person because of everything that I’ve done, everywhere I’ve been, and all the people that I’ve met. I think I’ll be really good at keeping my composure. “
Aubrey
Age: 67
Job title: Retired Shop Owner
Location: Loughborough, Leicestershire
Aubrey is on the show to prove to himself that he is not too old to try out completely new experiences. He said, “My game plan is to get on with everyone and to try and befriend everyone.”
Brian
Age: 33
Job title: Photographer
Location: Glasgow
Brian expressed that he would love to be a Traitor because it would give him more control over his fate. He said, “The physical team challenges, like last year’s barrel challenge, I’d be really good at. I’m not necessarily a leader or a follower, I’m kind of in-between.”
Charlie
Age: 34
Job title: Mental Health Area Manager
Location: Bristol
Charlie joined The Traitors UK Series 2 because she likes analyzing things and thinks that the game was simply made for her. She said, “Everywhere I go I’m constantly thinking, looking at people’s body language, trying to work people out. To the point that sometimes I have to switch off my brain!”
Charlotte
Age: 32
Job title: Recruitment Manager
Location: Warwickshire
Charlotte will be bringing her wit and strategy to the game board. She said, “I think I’m really good at pretending I don’t know what’s going on, when actually, I have a very good idea. I play the ditzy one and I make self-deprecating jokes constantly, and I don’t get embarrassed easily either – which I think is good.”
Diane
Age: 63
Job title: Retired Teacher
Location: Lancashire
Diane joined The Traitor simply because her students told her she couldn’t. She revealed her game plan and said, “I couldn’t believe that Wilfred managed to stab all his mates in the back, I don’t know if I could do that! But I think the bottom line is you can’t get too close to anyone as you’re going to have to turn on them.”
Evie
Age: 29
Job title: Veterinary Nurse
Location: Inverness
Evie joined The Traitors while running away from the existential crisis that reaching your 30s brings. She mentioned that her favorite contestant Wilfred. She said, “I thought Wilfred was great! I know he got a lot of hate for backstabbing his fellow Traitors but I thought he was just brilliant.”
Harry
Age: 22
Job title: British Army Engineer
Location: Slough
Similar to Evie, Harry wanted an entirely new experience as he was going through a quarter-life crisis, and being on the game show gave him that. He said, “Every day is a learning curve for me to be honest. I think I’ll bring a chilled-out energy to the group, the one who can escape it all and remember that it’s just a game.”
Jasmine
Age: 26
Job title: Sales Executive
Location: London
Bringing her vibrant and bubbly personality to the show would be Jasmine and she expressed that, if given the chance, she would be an amazing Traitor. She said, ” I work in sales so I’m a professional truth embezzler which is kind of my tagline, and why I wanted to go on to The Traitors. I also think that ultimately, I have the personality to do well.”
Jaz
Age: 30
Job title: National Account Manager
Location: Manchester
Jaz plans to play with psychology regardless of what team he gets to be on. He explained to the producers and said, “I think if you go in with a game plan then you won’t last. If I’m a Traitor, I feel as though I’m going to go in with the mindset of a Faithful so people can see my body language, they can see my eye contact, they can see everything about me and go “This guy is a Faithful. So, there’s no point even questioning him.” And that’s it, just take them out one by one.”
Jonny
Age: 31
Job title: Ex-Military
Location: Bedfordshire
Jonny described himself as the quiet observer in the crowd, s he will be bringing his Sherlock Holmes skills with him on this season of The Traitors. He said, “I’m an observer. I like to sit back and take it all in. I’m very good at reading situations so I have sort of accumulated a few different approaches of what people did in other series.”
Kyra
Age: 21
Job title: Apprentice Economist
Location: Kent
The athletic 21-year-old is joining the game show to give her family a really special gift. She said, “The main motivation behind it is that my sister is getting married soon, we come from a lower-class background, and I’d love to win something to help towards her wedding – and hopefully honeymoon.”
Meg
Age: 22
Job title: Illustrator
Location: Herefordshire
Meg watched the last season and thought that she could easily win it. She joined The Traitors fully prepared for any thing that gets thrown her way. She said, “I feel like nothing can prepare you for what they’re going to throw at you, to be honest. They might be like ‘Meg, you’ve got to jump out of a plane now.’ And I’d say ‘Oh my God, ok! Bring it.'”
Miles
Age: 36
Job title: Veterinary Nurse
Location: Birmingham
Miles will be following in the footsteps of last year’s contestant, Amanda because he admired her game plan. He said, “Just because she was genuine, she was very genuine about what she was doing but did everything she needed to do. That’s exactly what my motto would be if I was in her position.”
Mollie
Age: 21
Job title: Disability Model
Location: Bristol
During her interview with the producers, Mollie expressed that she would bring more excitement to the show. She said, “I’m super excitable anyway and looking forward to the missions and stuff. I love an adventure, so I feel like I can really throw myself into those.”
Paul
Age: 36
Job title: Business Manager
Location: Manchester
This business manager also does comedy on the side and he will bring that along with him on the show. He said, “I think humor is a big one for me. I love comedy, if I could be a comedian that would be my dream job.”
Ross
Age: 28
Job title: Video Director
Location: Lancashire
The video director had spent a lifetime behind the camera and wanted to feel what being in the spotlight was like. He thinks he would be good at this game because he is good at the Among Us. He said, “I’m also really looking forward to having a break from social media, my phone, work, and the rest of it. It’s a good excuse to tell my business partner that I just can’t work for three weeks, it’s a nice excuse to do that.”
Sonja
Age: 66
Job title: Volunteer Business Mentor
Location: Lancashire
Sonja also joined The Traitors to challenge herself with a new experience at the age of 66.
The sweet lady is a knitting enthusiast and viewers can expect to see her knit on-screen. She said, “My game plan is to knit my way to the finals. I’m an avid knitter. What I hope to do genuinely is knit while I’m thinking. Also, you can knit recycled fishing nets and recycled plastic bottles, so it’s great for the environment. I actually want to teach some of the other tortured souls how to do a bit of knitting while we’re there too.”
Tracey
Age: 58
Job title: Sonographer and Clairvoyant
Location: Inverness
Tracey, being a clairvoyant, attracted plenty of fan attention. She described herself as unique and individualistic. She said, “I think I’ll be quite eccentric, some of my views and the things that I’ve done in life are quite eccentric. I’m very spiritual as well as working for the health service. So, I’m a bit of a weird combination.”
Zack
Age: 27
Job title: Parliamentary Affairs Advisor
Location: London
Lastly, we have Zack, who wishes he wouldn’t be assigned the traitor role because he simply can’t keep a secret. He said, “If I am a Faithful I’ll bring my perception, I’ll bring an understanding of what people are thinking and lies they might be weaving without them really realizing it because of my career.”
