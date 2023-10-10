Big Brother UK season 20: Meet the cast

Big Brother UK is finally back for its 20th season after a five-year hiatus and a channel change. The first 16 housemates have now been announced and here’s everything you need to know about them.

The ultimate reality TV experiment, Big Brother UK, is back after five years off our screens – with a whole new house and on a whole new channel for 2023, and the first 16 housemates have now been revealed.

Sixteen housemates have been chosen – after 18,000 people applied – to battle it out over the next six weeks in a bid to win £100,000, with AJ Odudu and Will Best hosting the show.

Over the next month and a half, the Big Brother house will play host to all the action – tasks, nominations, and live evictions will be back. The public once again plays a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner.

As the 2023 season premiered on Sunday, October 8, read on for everything you need to know about the Big Brother 2023 cast.

Meet the Big Brother UK cast 2023

Chanelle

Age: 29

From: Llanelli

Occupation: Dental Therapist

What part of the Big Brother experience are you most looking forward to? “Meeting people from all walks of life. I’m assuming everyone’s gonna have a story so they’re probably going to be really interesting. I’m quite attentive and I love finding things out. Also the tasks and just testing myself. It’s the unknown which is quite exciting.”

Dylan

Age: 39

From: Coventry

Occupation: DJ

What part of the Big Brother experience are you most looking forward to? “I always like meeting new people and having new hurdles to jump as an amputee. It’s going to be an interesting journey to see if I can do whatever we’re asked without having any problems with staying on my leg for a certain amount of time and doing all the tasks. I’m excited for the challenge.”

Farida

Age: 50

From: Wolverhampton

Occupation: Make-up artist

What made you apply to be a Big Brother housemate? “I’m very proud of who I am and I feel like Asian women and Asian culture is underrepresented on TV. A lot of people think that wearing a headscarf might stop you from having opportunities, whereas for me, it’s been completely the opposite.

“I embrace it with confidence and it’s actually given me lots of opportunities. I want to let people know that us Muslims, we really aren’t suppressed. I’m far from suppressed – I used to be a holiday rep!”

Halle

Age: 18

From: South London

Occupation: Youth worker

What made you apply to be a Big Brother housemate? “Just the whole experience. I feel like Big Brother is the biggest social experiment and I want to be a part of it. It’s about getting my face out there and just having fun, enjoying life. I’m only 18 so I didn’t grow up watching it but as I got older, I would watch clips on YouTube and stuff, so I’ve been a fan. And yeah, just for fun, really?”

Henry

Age: 25

From: Cotswolds

Occupation: Food Writer

How would your friends and family describe you? “I think they would say I’m particularly sociable and very chatty. I mean, I’ll be honest, my parents would definitely say I’m a bit of a snob but I take it as a compliment. I think it means you’ve got high standards and good taste. They’d say I was quite a peculiar child.”

Jenkin

Age: 25

From: Bridgend

Occupation: Barman

What made you apply to be a Big Brother housemate? “I was bored and I thought I’d do something different, give it a whirl. I’m looking forward to it but I’m also dreading it as well because I’m like, ‘Oh, how is this gonna go…’ but it will be fine.”

Jordan

Age: 25

From: Scunthorpe

Occupation: Lawyer

What made you apply to be a Big Brother housemate? “Well, I love the show. I was quite disillusioned with life so I suppose boredom made me apply to some extent. I honestly applied on a whim. I’m interested in the social experiments side of Big Brother. I don’t really like the idea of living with people but I thought I might as well give it a try. And I wanted to challenge myself.”

Kerry

Age: 40

From: Essex

Occupation: NHS Manager

What part of the Big Brother experience are you most looking forward to? “I’m really looking forward to meeting new people. I’m quite plugged in and I’ve got quite a bit of emotional intelligence so I think I’ll know if someone is having rubbish day and we’ll have a chat. I’m quite inquisitive and nosy. I’m also really, really looking forward to the challenges and the tasks.”

Matty

Age: 24

From: Isle of Man

Occupation: Doctor

What made you apply to be a Big Brother Housemate? “I want to experience everything before I die, and I just thought why not do something mad like this? I used to watch Big Brother when I was like, 9 or 10 past my bedtime with my mum.

“I grew up in such a small place on the Isle of Man where I didn’t really see many people who felt like me. I remember watching Big Brother and I could see myself in all these characters from a cross section of society, and I thought like, oh, maybe I would fit in there. So I just always wanted to apply.”

Noky

Age: 26

From: Miss Universe GB / Derby

Occupation: Banker

What part of the Big Brother experience are you most looking forward to? “I’m definitely looking forward to the tasks, I am so competitive. Anything that I can get my competitive spirit out with, that’s my cup of tea. Obviously getting to know different housemates, I can literally chat to anyone from anywhere, even if they don’t talk back!

“I’m really excited to meet everyone and see who I get on with. I know that there’ll definitely be people that I don’t get on with but that’s part of the fun of it as well!”

Olivia

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Dancer

What part of the Big Brother experience are you most looking forward to? “The fact that it’s gonna be like being in a completely alternate universe. It’s a totally surreal experience. I like to meet people, I’m quite a social being. I think just the overall experience of getting to disappear for a few weeks and take part in something that’s so excluded from normal day to day life.”

Paul

Age: 23

From: Liverpool

Occupation: Security Officer

What made you apply to be a Big Brother housemate? “I just always watched it with my mum and everyone said I should apply, so I did and now I’m here.”

Tom

Age: 21

From: Livington, Somerset

What made you apply to be a Big Brother housemate? “It’s just a bit of fun really, isn’t it? Something a bit different from day to day life… I think I might potentially offend some people. My mouth moves faster than my brain.”

Trish

Age: 33

From: Luton

Occupation: Mum

What made you apply to be a Big Brother housemate? “I always wanted to apply back in the day, my friends would always be like ‘I think you’d be good in there, you’re quite mouthy’! When I saw it was coming back I thought it was the universe telling me something so I just went for it. Also because I want to humanise refugees and immigrants, especially in this political climate.”

Yinrun

Age: 25

From: Harrogate

Occupation: Customer Support Agent

What made you apply to be a Big Brother housemate? “Because I think this is such a fun game show. I I think it’s another adventure for me. I’m a pretty adventurous person.”

Zak

Age: 28

From: Manchester

Occupation: Model

What part of the Big Brother experience are you most looking forward to? “Doing the tasks, having fun, and getting to know loads of strangers. I’m excited to meet everyone and see what everyone’s about. I don’t really know what to expect so I’m just excited to find out what’s going to happen.”

