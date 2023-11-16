Sweet Home: Where K-drama fans can read the webtoon

Before it was Netflix’s hit apocalyptic thriller, Sweet Home was originally a webtoon. As Netflix ventures into the premiere of Sweet Home Season 2, here’s how fans can read the original webtoon.

K-dramas have taken over the small screen with megahits like Squid Game, All of Use are Dead, Moving, and many more. But before the Hollywood breakthrough of Netflix’s Squid Game, the title of the platform’s most successful K-drama went to Sweet Home. It was one of the first webtoon adaptations for Netflix that dominated the Top 10 list when it premiered in 2020.

Its success among fans led Netflix to do the unthinkable and simultaneously greenlight the K-drama for two more seasons. Created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, the webtoon was originally published in 2017 in Korea, before hitting US audiences in 2018.

It tells the story of a reclusive high school student named Cha Hyun-soo. After a family tragedy, he moves to a new residential building and soon discovers monsters are trying to wipe out the human race. Before Song Kang became Hyun-soo on screen, the character came alive online. Here’s what you need to know about how to read the original webtoon ahead of Sweet Home Season 2.

Sweet Home: How to read the original weboon

A majority of Netflix webtoon adaptations come from published work on WEBTOON. The online platform currently has all 140 episodes readily available to fans, as well as some other online sites.

The following sites have Sweet Home webtoon available for fans:

Fans may have noticed that many of the Top 10 webtoon K-dramas from Netflix have something in common. Hits like Sweet Home, Bloodhounds, and See You in Your 19th Life were originally published on WEBTOON and produced by Studio N alongside Studio Dragon.

WEBTOON currently has a Sweet Home webtoon available to read online. But some fans might want a few options on how to dive into the storyline.

The webtoon can also be read on MangaKakalot, where all published episodes are readily available. Fans can read for themselves how well the Netflix K-drama adapted the original storyline and its characters.

Sweet Home webtoon creators Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan also have another worthwhile storyline to dive into. Titled Bastard, the webtoon follows a young high school teen whose father is a serial killer. He tries his hardest to protect his new female friend. The webtoon was in talks to become a K-drama with Weak Hero Class 1 star Park Ji-hoon as the lead.

