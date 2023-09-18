Moving: How to read the original webtoon

So far, 2023 has proven to be a great year for K-dramas with Disney+’s Moving following the trend of its storyline based on a popular webtoon.

Kang Full is a well-recognized webtoon artist who published Moving in 2015 with 45 chapters in total. Moving is inarguably his biggest success so far after it was announced it would become a K-drama and has gained global praise since its release in August 2023. Fans have praised the K-drama and its cast for bringing to life its beloved characters and storyline.

The supernatural storyline focuses on three high school teens who have been keeping their superpowers a secret. Unknown to them, their parents have their own secrets as former secret agents. Having left to protect their children, the government organization is now hunting them. Not only will the teens have to learn to use their powers to survive, but their parents become the ruthless killers they once were.

Moving has become one of the most expensive K-dramas in history. Its use of CGI and stunts brings to life the webtoon story. As K-drama fans have fallen in love with the characters, they can read the original webtoon online and where a Moving Season 2 could lead.

Moving: Where can fans read the original webtoon?

For anyone curious to see how well the K-drama follows the webtoon, all 45 chapters are available for free on select websites, with some sites requiring subscription sign-ups.

The following three sites have Moving webtoons available for fans:

Both Mangakakalot and Mangatoto have all the published chapters readily available for fans to read through. For international fans, all the written dialogue is in English. Be aware, Mangakakalot does come with a few pesky ads on screen.

Tapas Web Comics is fairly popular among webtoon readers, but there’s a catch. Readers get chapters zero through 10 for free until having to sign up for a subscription for the following chapters and access to other locked webtoons. An email or facebook sign up is required and comes with a complimentary chapter to unlock. To access the other chapters, readers can pay for different tokens ranging from $1.99 to $49.99.

For now, Tapas only has the Moving webtoon available on its site. Manatoto has Kang Full’s other webtoons like Again and Timing, both translated from its original Korean.

