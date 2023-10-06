Suits sets another unprecedented streaming record

Suits just got Litt up once more, as the legal drama just set yet another unprecedented streaming record.

Created by Aaron Korsh, Suits ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, centering on talented college dropout Mike Ross as he joins one of New York’s top law firms – despite having no legal degree – and is mentored by top attorney Harvey Specter.

Despite ending four years back, the series has found new life after the first eight seasons dropped on Netflix this summer. It’s been quite the comeback, with billions of minutes viewed and even talks of a potential revival.

After passing a number of streaming milestones, Suits has once again proven it’s one of the most unexpected success stories of 2023.

Suits sets another landmark streaming record

In yet another unprecedented achievement, Suits has earned the title of the streaming show with the most weeks as number one on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart.

Although viewing figures aren’t what they were at their zenith over summer, they only dropped by 4% from the week prior, with 2.36 billion minutes streamed between September 4-10.

This means Suits was in top spot for the 12th week running, breaking its previous tie with Ozark, which was #1 in Nielsen’s charts for eleven weeks in a row.

Elsewhere in the week, Netflix’s Virgin River made second place with 1.92 billion minutes of watch time, while One Piece live-action got third with 1.39 billion minutes.

The Little Mermaid, meanwhile, made a splash with its streaming debut, with viewers racking up 1.37 billion minutes of time watched.

In an August post about Suits’ streaming success, Nielsen wrote: “Yes, viewership for Suits has been staggering – as well as newsworthy.

“And in addition to attracting a different audience from when it was on USA Network, Suits is timely – given that it ended its run on basic cable in 2019 – which is somewhat unique from other popular acquired programs like Seinfeld, The Office and Friends.

“The show also originally aired at a time when cord-cutting was well underway, possibly hiding it from streaming-first audiences.

“While Suits is a clear stand-out, its popularity highlights the enduring longevity of content – something that streaming is evolving to capitalize on.”

Suits is streaming on Netflix and Peacock now. Check out our other coverage below: