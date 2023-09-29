Suits ties with rare Netflix streaming record

The summer of Suits is far from over as the USA Network series continues its jaw-dropping streaming reign on Netflix – and has now outwon a popular series from the platform.

An oldie is always a goodie, and Suits has proved it when becoming available to fans on Netflix over the summer. Since its new streaming home, the series has had dynamic numbers for consecutive weeks and done better than newbies like Painkillers – even some Disney+ series.

By all accounts months have passed and many would think Suit’s numbers would soon drop, but it’s been the exact opposite. The legal drama aired in 2011 and went on for a good nine seasons. To this day, fans are still eager for news of the cast’s return for Season 10.

Fans can only hope as Suits breaks another streaming record against another popular series, but for a unique reason that gives the legal drama another star in the books.

Suits goes head to head with Netflix’s dark drug cartel drama

Nielson ratings revealed Suits has taken the cake once against, but this time against Ozark in a record only the Netflix crime thriller has held.

According to TVLine, for its eleventh week, Suits took over the number one spot against Ozark. But the new record is different from the USA Network’s other achievements. Ozark has maintained the spot thanks to its numbers over its success across its multiple seasons.

Ozark gained fame thanks to its storyline of a financial advisor developing a new money-laundering scheme in the lakes of Missouri to make up for the Mexican cartel’s failure. While he relocated his entire family, they got caught up in the dark reality of crime and drugs. The Netflix series ran for four seasons.

Meanwhile, Suits new ranking is thanks to its new streaming fame over the past few consecutive weeks since arriving at Netflix. Nielson revealed the series received 2.3 billion minutes watched during its first weeks. Suits re-found success has shown that the USA Network series has stood the test of time. It also opens the door to the Suits cast possibly being inclined to revive the series.

