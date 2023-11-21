Suits may be about to lose its streaming crown after record run

Suits has been one of the most watched series on Netflix, but it may be losing its crown thanks to a spooky show.

Suits, a legal-driven drama created by Aaron Korsh, ran for nine season from September 2011 to September 2019, earning mild critical success.

However, though it was celebrated during its initial run, Suits saw a resurgence in viewership since it became available to stream through Netflix.

The series has broken a ton of streaming records so far, but it looks like it may be losing its crown sooner than fans thought.

Suits is seeing a loss of its massive viewership

Nielsen, the global leader in audience data and analytics, recently revealed that the series has seen a drop in viewers since September 2023.

“Suits remained the top program, but viewership was down a third from September,” Neilsen wrote on its site. “Netflix, which offers Suits along with Peacock, retained eight of the top 10 streaming titles in October.”

One show that seemed to knock Suits out of its number one spot is Mike Flanagan’s spooky Edgar Allen Poe retelling The Fall of the House of Usher, which overtook Netflix’s top spot in its first two weeks on the site.

The Fall of the House of Usher raked in about 1.5 billion minutes viewed during its first full week of streaming, and it was pushed to number one again with a 19% jump from its opening figure of 1.2 billion minutes, per Variety.

But Suits reclaimed its top spot in November 2023, even with its dip in viewers – this could be attributed to the show’s increasing popularity on TikTok.

Suits is streaming on Netflix and Peacock now.