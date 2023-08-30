There’s a Suits K-drama you’ve never seen

The 2011 American series Suits captivated fans for nine whole seasons about a man who weasels his way into a law firm, with no actual degree, but fans may be surprised to learn the storyline was adapted into a K-drama.

Created by Aaron Korsh, Suits told the story of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout who uses his photographic memory to make money by taking the LSATs for others. While avoiding a sting operation, he stumbles into a job interview for New York’s biggest law firm, Pearson Hardman. He impresses closer attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) with his knowledge of the criminal code.

Unknown to Harvey, Ross has no legal degree or title but hires him as an associate. Suits unravels the multiple cases Ross and Harvey deal with. All the whole Ross’s grand secrets could be trouble if anyone found out. While Suits fans hope for news of a Season 10, its story was adapted into a K-drama in 2018 starring Park Hyung-sik and Jang Dong-gun.

Suits K-drama follows the similar storyline details as the American series

Go Yun-woo (Park Hyung-sik) is gifted with a photogenic memory and has always dreamed of becoming a lawyer in Suits K-drama. But, life circumstances did not allow him to pursue his dream until he stumbled into a law firm interview.

Like the American series, the Suits K-drama does give Yun-woo the same abilities as Spencer. But there are a few differences. Spencer is kicked out of college due to cheating. In the K-drama, Yun-woo aces his exams under a false name and gets into college. The reason he never attends is because he did not have the money to pay for tuition. Both the series and K-drama keep the same backstory of Spencer and Yun-woo’s parents dying at a young age and his grandmother being his sole guardian.

The Suits K-drama continues with Yun-woo evading the police by posing as a law student and applicant at Kang & Ham Law Firm. Hotshot lawyer Choi Kang-seok (Jang Dong-gun) gets promoted and needs to find a junior. But here is where the K-drama makes a big deviation from the American series.

During the interview, Kang-seok learns Yun-woo has no formal legal degree. So impressed by his knowledge, he temporarily hires him. Despite knowing he is putting his career on the line, Kang-seok becomes attached to Yun-woo. Unlike the American series, the Suits K-drama stuck to the common one-season formula with 16 episodes.

