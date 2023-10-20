Suits has been the streaming success of 2023, and while Virgin River briefly overtook the series in the Nielsen charts, the legal drama is now back on top.

Suits has broken all kinds of streaming records since launching on Netflix. The show – which starred Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Anderson as a pair of (sometimes shady) lawyers – was cancelled in 2019 after nine season on the air.

But Netflix acquired the rights earlier this year as the company looked to extend its library. And the show has been an unprecedented success, doing bigger numbers than the streamer’s homegrown fare. Which in turn has caused fans to demand a reboot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the three-and-a-half months since it first hit the Nielsen rankings, Suits has picked up 40.55 billion minutes of viewing – more than nine billion minutes more than its nearest 2023 rival, Bluey on Disney+.

Suits returns to top of streaming charts by dethroning Virgin River

Suits managed 1.79 billion minutes of viewing on Netflix and Peacock in the United States for the week of September 18-24. That was enough to dethrone Virgin River – last week’s Number 1 – which drew 1.24 billion minutes viewed across the same week.

That means Suits has been at the top of Nielsen’s streaming charts for a whopping 13 of the 14 weeks since it dropped on Netflix.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Other shows that had a big streaming week include Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), Sex Eduction (Netflix), Gilmore Girls (Netflix), and Cocomelon (Netflix).

Article continues after ad

Here’s how the Top 5 streaming shows look for the week of Sep 18-24:

1. Suits – 1.79 billion minutes viewed

2. Virgin River – 1.24 billion minutes viewed

3. Bluey – 856 million minutes viewed

4. Grey’s Anatomy – 779 million minutes viewed

5. SWAT – 692 million minutes viewed

Meanwhile, Pixar’s Elemental was the most streamed movie during its second week on release, clocking in with 1.33 billion minutes viewed on Disney+.

For context, the Nielsen rankings apply to US households, meaning these numbers aren’t global. And they only take into account minutes watched on TV sets, so don’t include anything viewed on a computer or mobile device.

Article continues after ad

Suits is streaming on Netflix and Peacock now. Check out more coverage of the show below: