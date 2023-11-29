Suits has been knocked off the top of the streaming charts, with a new Jennifer Lawrence movie securing polo position in its first week of release.

Following a historic run on the Nielsen streaming charts, Suits finally fell below one billion minutes watched in a week. But only just, as the legal drama managed 997 million minutes between October 23 and October 29.

Suits hit Netflix in June, and has been racking up huge numbers ever since, topping the chart for 15 weeks, with only Virgin River displacing the show for one week, and The Fall of the House of Usher for two.

Now a movie has knocked Suits off the top spot – a Jennifer Lawrence feature that hit cinema screens in the summer.

Jennifer Lawrence comedy overtakes Suits in streaming charts

No Hard Feelings – Jennifer Lawrence’s R-rated comedy that grossed $90 million in theaters in June – is now number one on the Nielsen streaming charts. Between October 23 and October 29, 1.13 billion minutes of the movie were viewed in US households.

Suits dropped down to number two, while Netflix horror The Fall of the House of Usher had another solid week in the run-up to Halloween, amassing 944 million minutes viewed.

Grey’s Anatomy is another seemingly ever-present on the chart, appearing at number four. While kid’s cartoon Bluey managed 771 million minutes during the same period, securing the show the number five spot.

Elsewhere, another Netflix series – time-travel head-scratcher Bodies – climbed from nine to six after one week on release. While Five Nights at Freddy’s – which went day-and-date with the theatrical release – debuted at number eight. Though that was from just four days of availability.

Top 10 streaming movies and shows:

1. No Hard Feelings – 1.13 billion minutes viewed

2. Suits – 997 minutes viewed

3. The Fall of the House of Usher – 944 minutes viewed

4. Grey’s Anatomy – 854 minutes viewed

5. Bluey – 771 minutes viewed

6. Bodies – 768 minutes viewed

7. Gilmore Girls – 751 minutes viewed

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s – 740 minutes viewed

9. NCIS – 709 minutes viewed

10. Life on Our Planet – 676 minutes viewed

