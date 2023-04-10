Succession compared to Red Wedding & Ozymandias by stunned fans

Succession has drawn comparisons to two of the most shocking episodes in television: the Red Wedding in Game of Thrones, and ‘Ozymandias’ in Breaking Bad.

In our review, we called it an “extraordinary televisual force majeure; nobody could have foreseen such a devastating rug-pull landing with such shock and grace. L to the OG.”

The latest episode opens on Connor and Willa’s wedding. As the sort-of-happy couple prepares for their nuptials on a lavish yacht, Roman takes marching orders from his dad as he flies off to meet Lukas Matsson ahead of the GoJo acquisition.

And then, the world comes crashing down on top of everyone. Naturally, we’re going to get into serious Succession spoilers, so this is your last chance to get out…

Succession has its Red Wedding & Ozymandias episode

In Season 4 Episode 3, Succession’s patriarch finally kicks the bucket. Logan Roy is dead, and long live the legacy of his pain. From the outset, it’s ostensibly about the wedding, but it revolves around the immediate fallout of his passing.

There’s been a lot of reaction to the episode today – spoiler landmines are everywhere, so watch your step when scrolling in the coming weeks – with many comparing it to the cataclysmic events of Breaking Bad’s ‘Ozymandias’ and Game of Thrones’ ‘The Rains of Castamere’, also known as the Red Wedding. We won’t explain why, just in the off chance you haven’t seen those shows.

“I’m in awe, I’m in shock, this was a masterpiece of television. This was perfection to the purest degree. This was their Ozymandias. I’m still thinking about it. I don’t know if I will sleep tonight. HBO, Succession, you motherf*ckers,” one user wrote.

“Tonight’s #Succession reminded me a lot of Breaking Bad’s Ozymandias. Totally unpredictable from one minute to the next and masterfully written, directed, and performed,” another wrote.

“The Red Wedding, The Purple Wedding, The White Wedding, Shiv’s Wedding, Caroline’s Wedding, Connor’s Wedding. HBO and their f*cking Weddings man let us BREATHE,” a third tweeted.

“That was, in its way, Succession’s Red Wedding, in that people will be asking where you were when you first saw it 20 years from now,” a fourth wrote.

Succession Season 4 Episodes 1-3 are streaming on HBO and Sky now. Episode 4 will be available to watch on April 16 in the US and April 17 in the UK. Check out our other coverage below:

